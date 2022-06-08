Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services, and Products within the Packaged Goods Industry
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced Vital Leaf CBD Chocolate as the winner of "CBD Product of the Year" in the Supplements category. Vital Leaf is an Oregon-based, function-forward, plant-powered CBD wellness company planted firmly at the intersection of functional foods and the hemp CBD wellness industry.
As a nationally recognized company that formulates CBD chocolate bars, functional skincare, and wellness formulas, Vital Leaf infuses its products with US-grown, cannabinoid-rich, broad-spectrum hemp extract that is THC-free, ensuring customers can enjoy all of the blissful, soothing benefits without any intoxicating effects.
Each bite of Vital Leaf CBD Chocolate offers a measured dose of CBD-rich hemp extract and naturally occurring mood-balancing and stress-relieving properties of magnesium and anandamide. This line of delicious CBD chocolate bars is designed to help us all better navigate our busy lives, social interactions, and the ups and downs in between.
Vital Leaf's defining values and practices remain amongst the best in the CBD industry. Their CBD-infused chocolate bars are lab-tested and formulated with 95% certified organic ingredients and fair trade/direct trade ingredients. The entire chocolate line is naturally vegan, gluten-free, and sweetened with organic coconut sugar. The company carefully sources its CBD-rich hemp extracts from sun-grown hemp plants that are non-GMO, organic, and grown through regenerative practices in their home state of Oregon. Vital Leaf also partners with 1% for the Planet, a certification given to businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations that meet the commitment of donating 1% of annual sales or salary to environmental causes.
"We are honored to be included in such an impressive list of industry leaders and to accept the title of 'Best CBD Product of the Year' from the 2022 Mindful Awards," said Clarice Coppolino, Brand Manager of Vital Leaf. "We recognize that consumers make powerful choices when they shop. When you choose Vital Leaf, you support fair-trade practices, regenerative agriculture, and the plant-forward movement."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet by recognizing the industry's best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy, and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1,650 nominations from companies all over the world. The nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste, and transparency.
"The CBD supplements and snacks market is growing exponentially in the US and around the world. Helping educate consumers about the expanding list of available products is an important part of the industry's long-term health, and companies like Vital Leaf have made a commitment to sourcing the best ingredients, utilizing the best practices, and communicating effectively to consumers the importance of both," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "We are proud to honor Vital Leaf with the award for 'Best CBD Product of the Year' and look forward to seeing what they come up with next!"
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in the categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
Vital Leaf™ is founded on the commitment to create trusted, premium functional CBD products using impeccably sourced real-food ingredients intended to support your overall health and well-being. We use a plant-forward approach to crafting each formula. By selecting organic, plant-based, fair trade, regenerative, and ethically sourced ingredients, we can ensure we're formulating the most efficacious, environmentally responsible, and nourishing CBD products.
