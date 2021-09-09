WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuel better with Kenetik, a new healthy energy drink harnessing the power of ketones launching today. With a delicious taste, Kenetik helps the brain and body feel amazing and perform better without jitters or crashes.
Ketones are evolution's super fuel. They're made naturally when the body burns fat instead of carbs. Kenetik's new generation of ketones are similar to the ketones the human body makes, but they're made from plants.
Until now, exogenous ketones were only available in the forms of ketone esters and salts. Often, these taste terrible, are ineffective or come at a high cost. Kenetik solves these problems by using a process that produces ketones that taste great, are effective and affordable.
The American energy drink market is a more than $20 billion industry, and it's growing. As people turn to beverages to boost their health and wellness, kickstart their days or increase productivity and performance, they are increasingly looking for plant-based, healthy alternatives.
"People are looking for ways to increase their performance at work, play and everything in between," said Peter Bayne, co-founder of VitaNav Inc. "Kenetik offers a clean boost in a bottle whether it's needed to fuel workouts, jumpstart the morning or power through late nights."
Each bottle contains zero grams of sugar or caffeine and is only 60 calories. Kenetik is plant-based, gluten and soy-free, and is now available to order in 6-packs of 8fl oz bottles. Customers can subscribe & save 15%. Order Kenetik at drinkkenetik.com and start fueling better!
About VitaNav Inc.
VitaNav Inc. is determined to help people get the most out of life by providing the brain and body boost people need to stay healthier and meet the demands of their busy days. By supercharging nature's powerful human fuel into an easily consumed drink, VitaNav makes it possible to fuel up and tackle anything. VitaNav was founded in 2018, and Kenetik is the result of years of research and experimentation in harnessing the power of ketones without the strict keto diet. For more information, visit drinkkenetik.com
