NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vodka Market in the US report offers information on several market vendors, including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. among others.
Bacardi Ltd - In April 2021, the company announced the promotion of Kerry Carr to the company's Global Leadership Team.
Constellation Brands Inc - In January 2021, the company expanded its partnership with the connected fitness leader, Echelon Fitness, in order to help consumers on their personal fitness and wellness journey and motivate them to "Earn Their Crown."
Diageo Plc - In April 2021, the company acquired Loyal 9 Cocktails, a rapidly growing spirits-based ready-to-drink brand, from Sons of Liberty Spirits Company.
Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product expansions and partnering with off-trade distribution channels to compete in the market.
The Vodka Market Share in US is expected to increase by USD 98.35 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.69%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vodka Market in US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.69%
Market growth 2021-2025
$98.35 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.45
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The Vodka Market in the US is segmented by product (unflavored and flavored) and distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade). The market share growth in the US by the unflavored segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the US, in the on-trade distribution channel, bartenders use unflavored vodkas to make different types of cocktails as per the preferences of consumers. Moreover, vendors are also encouraging the off-trade sales of the product by offering gluten-free, unflavored vodkas.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
- Vodka Market in US Driver:
- Increasing prominence of private-label brands:
Private-label vodkas are becoming a key focus area for retailers in the US, as the demand for flavored vodkas and cocktails (that include vodka as an essential ingredient) is high among the Millennial population. Retailers are selling different types of vodkas under their private-label brands to increase their profitability, which is contributing to the growth of the vodka market in the US. Major retailers are introducing their own brands of vodka, especially flavored vodkas, thus capitalizing on the growing demand for vodkas from consumers. In the last decade, the private-label product segment has grown in terms of scope and size. Retailers, especially grocery stores, see private label products as a profitable option, as margins are 10%-15% higher than national and global brands in the US. Private-label vodkas are made exclusively for a single retailer or for a brand that sources its vodka manufacturing from a third party. For instance, Walmart Inc. offers Rue 33 premium vodka under its subsidiary Sam's Club; similarly, Costco Wholesale Corp. offers vodka under the Kirkland Signature brand name. Therefore, the growing prominence of private-label vodkas is expected to drive the growth of the vodka market in the US during the forecast period.
- Vodka Market in US Trend:
- Rising demand for organic vodka:
Organic vodkas are made from organically cultivated raw materials, such as grains and fruits, which are free of fertilizers, pesticides, preservatives, and harmful carcinogens, like arsenic. In addition, organic vodkas must be free of artificial food additives and should be grown without using synthetic pesticides. The growing demand for organic food ingredients in alcoholic beverages and rising disposable income in the US have led consumers to prefer organic spirits such as organic vodka. Such people are increasingly accepting clean labels in food and beverages and are looking for non-GMO, hormone-free, or natural/organic ingredients that do not contain any artificial content, as these contribute strongly to a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, organic vodkas are costlier, which helps in increasing the profit margins of vendors. Various vendors in the vodka market in the US offer organic vodka. For instance, under the brand name Frankly Vodka, Be In Good Spirits LLC offers Frankly Organic Strawberry Vodka, which is a USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, corn vodka blended with real fruits and botanical extracts. Therefore, the availability of organic vodka in the US is expected to drive the growth of the vodka market in the country during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Distillers and vintners market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million L)
- Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)
- Exhibit 18: Unflavored - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Flavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Flavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)
- Exhibit 20: Flavored - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)
- Exhibit 25: On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)
- Exhibit 27: Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Market Segmentation by Price
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Price - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Price
- Exhibit 30: Comparison by Price
- 7.3 Premium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Premium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)
- Exhibit 32: Premium - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Value - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Value - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)
- Exhibit 34: Value - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Price
- Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Price
8 Customer landscape
- 8.1 Overview
- Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Exhibit 43: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Segment focus
- 11.4 Bacardi Ltd.
- Exhibit 47: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Bacardi Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: Bacardi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 50: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Becle SAB de CV
- 11.6 Brown Forman Corp.
- Exhibit 55: Brown Forman Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Brown Forman Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Brown Forman Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Constellation Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Davide Campari Milano NV
- Exhibit 63: Davide Campari Milano NV - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Davide Campari Milano NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Davide Campari Milano NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Davide Campari Milano NV - Segment focus
- 11.9 Diageo Plc
- Exhibit 67: Diageo Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Diageo Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Diageo Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Diageo Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Diageo Plc - Segment focus
- 11.10 Pernod Ricard SA
- Exhibit 72: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings
- 11.11 Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO
- Exhibit 75: Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO - Key offerings
- 11.12 Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 85: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
