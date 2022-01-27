ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volcanica Coffee, an online specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world, announces their new Espresso Coffee Pods in response to the need for high quality espresso at home. Their bold tasting at-home espresso capsules or pods are compatible with Nespresso Original Line and available in five flavors.
Maurice Contreras, founder and CEO of Volcanica Coffee says, "Customers like the convenience of espresso capsules at home and the taste of fresh roasted coffee. Volcanica Espresso Capsules meet both of these attributes with a unique presentation."
Volcanica Coffee Espresso Capsules are available in five flavors and can be purchased online in ten capsule-packs for $6.99 or a Variety Pack that includes 10 capsules of each flavor (50 total) can be purchased for $29.99.
This coffee is a Rainforest Alliance Certified Coffee, an international organization that works to conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainable livelihoods by transforming coffee farmland-use practices, business practices and consumer behavior. Flavors include:
- Intenso - Dark roast coffee with the highest Intensity, 12 out of 12. The Intenso espresso offers a silky-smooth crema with notes of chocolate and cherry. A nice acidic bite with a well-rounded body to create a unique flavor and pleasant, floral aftertaste.
- Obscuro - Dark roast coffee with an Intensity 10 of 12. This Obscuro espresso coffee offers an intense coffee taste with a wild cherry aroma with maple crema. Tastes like a black forest cake with a silky-smooth body.
- Sombra - Dark roast coffee with an Intensity 8 of 12. The Sombra espresso has spicy aromas and a nutty finish. Crafted to be the perfect coffee for a latte or cappuccino with nice flavors of cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.
- Eterno - Dark Roast Costa Rica coffee, Eterno has an Intensity 7 of 12. This Eterno espresso coffee is our Costa Rican coffee grown at high altitudes where the cherries ripen slowly. A rich and hearty espresso with naturally full, elegant, and juicy flavors.
- Media Noche - Dark roast coffee with an Intensity 6 of 12. This Media Noche espresso coffee features a wonderful blend roasted to highlight the fruity notes. A bright coffee with wonderful aromatic features. Crafted with premium arabica beans.
ABOUT VOLCANICA COFFEE
Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world. The mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces coffee that is aromatic and remarkable in taste. The company carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf and flavored coffees. Volcanica Coffee's website offers subscription and individual purchases. For more information, visit http://www.VolcanicaCoffee.com.
###
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jessica Prah
Paramount Public Relations
312-953-3257
Media Contact
Jessica Prah, paramountpr.com, +1 312-953-3257, jprah@paramountpr.com
SOURCE Volcanica Coffee