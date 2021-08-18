NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Volcanica Coffee is No. 514 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Maurice Contreras, founder and CEO of Volcanica Coffee says, "We are honored to be recognized for all the hard work we've put into Volcanica Coffee. What started in our garage has turned into a thriving business and this award validates our relentless efforts to provide the highest quality product and excellent customer service."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
ABOUT VOLCANICA COFFEE
Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world. The mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces coffee that is aromatic and remarkable in taste. The company carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf and flavored coffees. Volcanica Coffee's website offers subscription and individual purchases. For more information, visit http://www.VolcanicaCoffee.com.
