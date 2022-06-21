Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry
LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Volpi Foods, the St. Louis-based, family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, has been selected as the winner of the "Ready to Eat Product of the Year" award.
Volpi Foods' Raised Responsibly™ standards ensure animal welfare that allows for natural, free movement, no gestation crates and no added hormones. The company is committed to solely sourcing from nearby farms employing these environmentally friendly practices and working with suppliers to enact additional restrictions that yield a better environment for the animals and a better quality product. Volpi crafts their charcuterie using traditional methods, allowing time to develop the delicate flavors and textures of each product.
Additionally, Volpi's packaging reflects the same dedication and care. In 2021, Volpi converted their entire pre-sliced lineup to the paper-based Eco-Pack™ - a first for the pre-sliced meat industry. Its renewable structure is distinctive, functional and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Certified, ensuring that the paper material is derived from responsibly managed forests.
The material utilizes paper rather than continuous plastic as a base, married to a thin layer of EVOH that provides the shelf life needed to sell products at grocery stores across the country. The paper material is curbside recyclable once separated from the thin liner. Additionally, the Eco-Pack™ packaging retains previous plastic packaging shelf life, so there is no net increase in food waste as a result from the shift to paper-based packaging.
"We are thrilled to be the recipient of this particular accolade from the Mindful Awards program. For Volpi, sustainability is an all-encompassing initiative that starts at the source and carries through production to sales and packaging. We understand the importance of implementing sustainability initiatives, which is why we have made the commitment to both our Raised Responsibly standards and our eco-friendly packaging options," said Volpi's CEO Lorenza Pasetti. "As we are committed to responsible practices, the goal when creating Volpi's Eco-Pack packaging was to reduce the use of single-use plastic - and the new packaging does just that. By embracing a new look that puts sustainability measures, both in terms of animal welfare and packaging, at the forefront of product labels, Volpi Foods is taking action for a more sustainable and transparent future for people and the planet."
During the 2021 calendar year, Volpi's switch to Eco-Pack™ has diverted more than 45 tons of single-use plastic.
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1650 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"The demand for pre-sliced meats has skyrocketed, but there are very few sustainable alternatives to the single-use plastic packages rampant in grocery store delicatessens. Today, the world is working to reduce the effect of plastic by moving to more sustainable packaging options," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "The Eco-Pack packaging from Volpi achieves 70-75% plastic reduction as compared to standard deli packs. Volpi Foods is working toward a more sustainable future for the pre-sliced meat industry with their Raised Responsibly program and paper-based Eco-Pack packaging - not to mention how wonderful their foods taste. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Ready to Eat Product of the Year.'"
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
About Volpi Foods
The Volpi family migrated from Milan to St. Louis in 1898, bringing with them the ancient European art of dry cured meats. John Volpi founded Volpi Foods in the iconic St. Louis' Italian neighborhood of The Hill in 1902, and now 119 years later, the fourth-generation, family-owned business remains a leader in the specialty food industry. While the family still operates a deli and shop from the original storefront, consumers can now find Volpi Foods products across the country. The Volpi Foods family is committed to providing high quality products for their consumers by preserving the ancient art of dry cured meat by hand and fostering partnerships with local farmers to source fresh meat Raised Responsibly™. This means no steroids ever, no gestation crates, fed a primarily vegetarian diet and freedom to roam and socialize naturally. High quality meat starts at the source. To learn more about the Volpi Foods process, visit here and to read about the company's accolades, visit here. Find a store near you here, and for up-to-date news on Volpi Foods products, visit here or follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.
