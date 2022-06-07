This partnership brings low-cost delivery, increased driver coverage, and improved service levels to restaurants across the US.
WATERFORD, Ireland, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VROMO, the leading delivery management tool for the restaurant sector has announced a strategic partnership with the national delivery provider, Skipcart to bring low-cost delivery to thousands of restaurants across the US.
Restaurants who integrate with VROMO through their POS system will now have access to one of the largest delivery fleets in the country and an end-to-end delivery solution, for all order volumes, at a fraction of the standard cost.
"Delivery has become a critical revenue source for most restaurants", said VROMO CEO Brian Hickey, "but the challenge has always been around how to offer a great service with a low-cost base. Limited driver availability hasn't helped and marketplace delivery rates can quickly kill restaurant margins but this partnership will mean delivery cost savings of up to 19%, which is hugely significant for any restaurant's bottom line. We are thrilled to partner with the team at Skipcart and excited to double down on our mission to help restaurant brands make delivery profitable".
Skipcart CEO, Ben Jones commented, "Skipcart has always been a vertically integrated driver network and it has served us well. However, post-pandemic we have seen restaurants want more control over their delivery. Restaurants now have the option to use their own employees as drivers using VROMO software and when things get busy, they switch to Skipcart's driver network for overflow. With the power of VROMO giving restaurants that flexibility and Skipcart's vast network of drivers, it completely can change the way a restaurant thinks about third-party delivery. Self-delivery for Marketplace orders is here to stay and the fees that have crippled many restaurants are going to be a thing of the past for those that use VROMO's technology."
Added benefits of this partnership include increased driver coverage and an improvement in service levels for restaurants.
About VROMO
VROMO, a dispatching software solution designed specifically for the restaurant sector works with restaurant brands that use their own in-house delivery teams, local third-party fleets, or a combination of both. The software automates delivery management for restaurants and offers a wide range of features that include driver ETA, order stacking, branded order tracking, and a unique overflow feature whereby deliveries can be redirected to third-party drivers when the core delivery team is not available. You can visit their website for more information or find them on LinkedIn.
About Skipcart
As one of the largest on-demand delivery companies in the United States, Skipcart connects retailers, grocers, and restaurants with its local driver network, giving the option to offer their customers delivery in as little as 30 minutes. Today, Skipcart has completed millions of deliveries across the country through a vast network of crowd-sourced drivers. Skipcart continues to bring hyperlocal delivery to businesses around the country. Skipcart is a privately owned company founded in 2018 in San Antonio, TX, and is currently operating throughout the United States and Canada with a fleet size of more than 150,000 drivers. More information about Skipcart can be found at skipcart.com.
Media Contact
shannon keane, VROMO, 353 877736502, shannon@vromo.io
SOURCE VROMO