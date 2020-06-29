CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vroom Delivery has partnered with 7-Eleven Hawaii to offer e-commerce and home delivery to its customers. Residents of and visitors to the islands will now be able order many 7-Eleven items online, including local favorites such as Spam® Musubi and pork hash, as well as grocery staples, snacks, beer and more.
7-Eleven Hawaii Merchandising Manager, Masayuki Imada said, "We are excited to be working with Vroom Delivery to offer this service, especially given the current circumstances. Home delivery is a great way for our customers to safely access our products and order from the comfort of their homes." Delivery options will initially be available in select areas of Honolulu, with plans to roll out the program across the islands.
John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery said, "We are very excited to work with 7-Eleven Hawaii to bring this level of service and convenience to Hawaii. With the meaning of convenience rapidly shifting to e-commerce and home delivery, innovative c-store chains like 7-Eleven Hawaii who are able to offer these services to their customers will have a huge advantage over those chains who do not."
In addition to 7-Eleven Hawaii, Vroom Delivery has also partnered with over 20 additional chains to bring e-commerce and on-demand home delivery to their customers. Cumulatively, these chains represent over 800 stores operating in over 20 states.
About Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc.
Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc. (7-Eleven Hawaii) was formed in 1989 and is part of the largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. The 7-Eleven banner is comprised of a global chain of more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries. 7-Eleven Hawaii has 64 locations serving the communities of Oahu, Big Island, Kauai and Maui. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Hawaii has expanded its food and beverage offerings to meet local preferences. Year after year, its Spam® Musubi has won top accolades from readers of the Star Advertiser and recently Honolulu Magazine. 7-Eleven Hawaii is committed to being a local business for all of Hawaii's neighborhoods. Find out more online at www.7ElevenHawaii.com or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Vroom Delivery
Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores, providing every technical aspect required for chains of convenience stores to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services. Vroom can set up an entire network of stores for e-commerce and delivery within a matter of days. For chains of stores seeking more information, visit www.vroomdelivery.com/prospective.
