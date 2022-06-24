NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Wagyu beef market size is expected to increase by USD 2.43 billion and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. According to this latest report by Technavio, APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. The growth of the foodservice sector is increasing the consumption of meat products such as wagyu beef in the region.
The Wagyu beef market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The wagyu beef market is segmented by product (Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
By product, the Japanese breed segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The consumption of Japanese Wagyu beef is on the rise followed by the increasing promotional activities by Japanese authorities. By geography, APAC will generate maximum revenue in the market. The rising number of new restaurants offering wagyu beef dishes is increasing the consumption of wagyu beef. Also, the high production and export of wagyu beef in countries such as Japan and Australia is contributing to the growth of the regional market.
The market is driven by the increasing production and trade of wagyu beef. Globally, the consumption of Wagyu beef has increased considerably over the years. Since 2014, the export value of Wagyu beef has increased by 200%. Countries such as Hong Kong, Cambodia, the US, Singapore, and Taiwan have increased the import of wagyu beef. Moreover, Australia lifted its 17-year-old ban on beef products from Japan, which has encouraged the production of Wagyu beef in Japan. Thus, the increase in the trade of Wagyu beef across the world is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The wagyu beef market report covers the following areas:
Some of the Key Vendors and their offerings:
The global Wagyu beef market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players offering wagyu beef. The vendors operating in the market are focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. The following are some of the dominant players operating in the market.
- Agri Beef Co.: The company offers a wide range of Wagyu beef such as American Wagyu Gold Grade.
- AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.: The company offers the finest quality Australian Wagyu beef brands such as Westholme, Wylarah, and others.
- Blackmore Wagyu: The company offers premium Wagyu product that is marketed to gourmet butchers and high-end restaurants.
- Dolan Foods Inc.: The company offers a wide range of Wagyu beef brands such as Master Kobe, Jackman, and others.
- GWB LLC: The company offers Wagyu ground beef.
Wagyu Beef Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.47
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 74%
Key consumer countries
Japan, US, Hong Kong (SAR, Australia, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agri Beef Co., AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd., Blackmore Wagyu, Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel-Wagyu GbR, JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., and Starzen Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
