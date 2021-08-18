MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wahlburgers and Bass Pro Shops are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Wahlburgers Wild location at Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid will be opening this summer. As the first Walburgers venue in Tennessee and first-ever inside a Bass Pro Shops location, Wahlburgers Wild embraces the magic of the great outdoors to provide a one-of-a-kind dining experience.
The popular casual dining concept founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, and subject of A&E Network's Emmy-nominated reality show for ten seasons, will feature unique menu items that complement the wilderness lodge theme found inside Bass Pro Shops destination retail stores.
Emphasizing high-quality, delicious food, Chef Paul's recipes stem from family favorite dishes that were a staple in his childhood, with some new added twists! Guests can expect a backcountry retreat when dining at Wahlburgers Wild with everything from their gator bites and venison chili to the bison burger and venison bratwurst. Guests can also enjoy frothy house-made shakes for dessert. Served in a rustic setting that celebrates the untamed beauty of nature, Wahlburgers Wild is a destination for fishing, boating, hunting, and camping enthusiasts or anyone looking to embark on a vibrant culinary adventure.
"We're so excited to bring Wahlburgers Wild to Memphis and look forward to working with everyone at Bass Pro Shops to deliver an incredible experience to our guests," said Chef Paul Wahlberg.
Envisioned by noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, who has been referred to as the Walt Disney of the outdoors, Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid is located inside a massive, transformed sports arena on the banks of the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tennessee. In addition to a vast assortment of outdoor gear, the Pyramid includes an "underwater" bowling alley, a wilderness hotel called Big Cypress Lodge, nearly 600,000 gallons of water features, a cypress swamp with 100-foot-tall trees, the interactive Ducks Unlimited Waterfowling Heritage Center, and a breathtaking glass-floored cantilevering observation deck at the top of the 32-story steel structure that offers one-of-a-kind views of downtown Memphis and the Mississippi River.
The 130-seat restaurant will occupy 2,900 square feet inside the Pyramid. The menu, available for both lunch and dinner, will also be available as a room service amenity for guests staying at Big Cypress Lodge, an outdoor-themed lodge also located in The Pyramid. In addition to room service, Wahlburgers Wild will be available for hotel catering events, and boast a private elevator directly to the lodge for guests. The restaurant will join Big Cypress Lodge's three current over-the-top dining options, The Lookout, Fishbowl and Mississippi Terrace.
"Wahlburgers Wild will continue to help set Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid apart as a world-class destination for everyone who loves the outdoors," said Johnny Morris. "With a grand opening on track for later this summer, we couldn't be more excited to share this incredible concept with our customers and guests."
Guests who join the WahlClub rewards program by signing up for the Wahlburgers App will also be privy to exclusive content, promotions, and can redeem points for free food, merchandise, and other fun surprises.
Morris added, "Wahlburgers makes the world's best hamburgers! We are very proud to have the opportunity to serve them to our customers in such a remarkable setting on the Mississippi River."
The partnership between Wahlburgers and Bass Pro Shops expands on a cherished friendship between noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and superstar Mark Wahlberg. Together, the two have repeatedly teamed up to make a positive difference for causes ranging from advancing conservation, honoring military veterans and supporting disaster relief efforts.
- In 2017, Wahlberg amazed onlookers and generated worldwide attention for conservation when he donned a wetsuit and took a dive inside a two-story saltwater aquarium at the grand opening of Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.
- Wahlberg participated in a celebrity shootout golf event hosted by Morris at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge in 2018 and 2019, raising funds to honor military veterans and their families.
- Mark also helped Johnny launch Anglers for the Bahamas, a campaign that raised millions of dollars for relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian's devastation.
For more information about Wahlburgers, visit wahlburgers.com or follow along on social @Wahlburgers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Visit basspro.com or follow @bassproshops on social media networks.
About Wahlburgers
Wahlburgers is a casual dining restaurant & bar founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, which wrapped 10 successful seasons of A&E Network's Emmy-nominated reality show in 2019. While its interior decor is filled with photos and memories celebrating the brothers' life journeys from Dorchester neighborhood kids to rising chef and international superstars, Wahlburgers makes food, beverages and its guests the real stars. At Wahlburgers, there is something for every palate to enjoy, with menu items like delicious fresh ground beef burgers, entrée salads and sandwiches, loaded tots and frothy shakes. Wahlburgers currently has 50+ locations throughout North America and Europe, and is dedicated to giving back in every community it serves. For the last two years, Fast Casual named Wahlburgers in the Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Wahlburgers At Home, the brands' line of retail products, including its proprietary blended Certified Angus Beef, signature Wahl Sauce, pickles, hot dogs and bacon is available in thousands of retail stores throughout the US. Learn more at wahlburgers.com and follow along @Wahlburgers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela's to create a "best-of-the-best" experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America's Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as "one of America's Best Employers."
About Big Cypress Lodge
Big Cypress Lodge is a one-of-a-kind wilderness hotel located in the iconic Pyramid in downtown Memphis – now called Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid. The 32-story Pyramid soars into the Memphis skyline along the scenic backdrop of the Mississippi River and famous Mississippi Flyway. Big Cypress Lodge sprawls across the second and third floors of the 535,000 square-foot Pyramid and looks upon the vibrant Bass Pro Shops retail and Cypress Swamp environment on the ground floor. The hotel's 103 rustic-elegant guest rooms and suites evoke vintage log cabins while premier accommodations including treehouse rooms, duck cabins and fly fishing lodges carry out specialty themes. The hotel lobby resembles a grand hunting lodge while additional amenities include an intimate spa and fitness center with locker rooms and showers, daily room service, and the new Mississippi Terrace outdoor lounge which overlooks the Mississippi River. Big Cypress Lodge also offers a boardroom and conference rooms. For more information, visit http://www.big-cypress.com.
