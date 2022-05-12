OneStopKitchen is disrupting the restaurant business with a digital food court that lets you mix and match from top local restaurants in a single delivery order
SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How many times have you ordered food from a delivery service but everyone wants something different? OneStopKitchen acts as a digital food court - letting users mix and match from top local restaurants in a single order.
Founded by serial entrepreneurs Viggnesh Kandasamy and Vijayaraj Gopinath, OneStopKitchen helps restaurants with underutilized restaurant space become fulfillment centers, helps popular brands enter new markets, and helps hungry people get exactly what they want to eat.
Here's how it works:
● Rather than building new kitchens from scratch, OneStopKitchen taps into a shared fulfillment model that utilizes existing restaurant kitchens that are underperforming
● The highly scalable company has grown over 35x since October 2021 by partnering with restaurants - and even bars and hotels - that aren't fully utilizing their kitchen
● The team works with restaurants to develop scaled-down menus of the most popular items, along with packaging optimized for delivery and takeout, and even sets up fulfillment centers at no cost to either brand
● The company helps local restaurants to reach new neighborhoods without any upfront investments associated with opening a brick-and-mortar location.
● Helps restaurants expand their service radius up to 150 miles
Data shows that 80% of restaurants shut down in their first year of operation due to the complicated and capital-intensive nature of the industry, and OneStopKitchen is the solution to this major pain point.
Media Contact
Rose Levy, OneStopKitchen, 1 917-969-7081, rose@pacepublicrelations.com
SOURCE OneStopKitchen