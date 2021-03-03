WASHINGTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington's Green Grocer has launched a new local Meal Kit Subscription Service to serve the DC-Baltimore-Arlington area.
The service provides residents in DC, greater Baltimore and parts of Virginia with a high quality meal kit option that is both great tasting and better for the environment. WGG Meal Kits are responsibly sourced, made with fresh (and often local) ingredients, require minimal packaging/waste, and are delivered by a dedicated fleet of local drivers.
WGG's Meal Kit Subscription service was launched in early 2021 as an answer to the increasing popularity of the company's single recipe kits and the growing number of residents cooking at home during the pandemic.
WGG has offered recipe kits for many years and in early 2019, a chef was brought on board to grow the catalog to more than one-hundred selections. Chef Mimi's bold flavors, easy-to-follow recipes, and globally-inspired dishes have become very popular with WGG's busy, health conscious, customer-base.
The new service currently offers two options based on portion size: The Large Family Subscription serves 4-6 and the Small Family Subscription serves 2-4. Meal options are posted each week and include three meals and two options to substitute.
Washington's Green Grocer is a local food delivery service specializing in farm-to-door local and organic produce, grass-fed/pasture-raised meats and dairy, all natural meal kits, and other specialty goods. WGG has served the Metro DC area since 1994. Their mission is to support local farmers and makers and work toward a more sustainable food future.
