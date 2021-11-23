NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terroir-driven whisky producer, Waterford Whisky announces today that it has partnered with Amazon Prime TV Series The Three Drinkers on their new series 'The Three Drinkers in Ireland', which will be airing globally on February 1, 2022. The Three Drinkers are drinks experts, writers and broadcasters Helena Nicklin and Aidy Smith, joined by a diverse revolving roster of 'third drinker' guests. The duo were joined by third drinker guests Beth Brickenden (episodes 1-3) and Eulanda Osagiede (episodes 4-6) on their latest adventure. This will be the second Three Drinkers TV series for Smith and Nicklin who also produce the popular 'Bring a Bottle' podcast, run the drink, travel and lifestyle-focused online magazine thethreedrinkers.com and have a growing social media/influencer presence.
Influenced by the world's greatest winemakers, Waterford Whisky has sourced barley from nearly 100 individual farms, some of them organic and biodynamic. Their founder, Mark Reynier, was raised in the wine industry and ran one of premier London's wine and spirits shops. In 2000, he resurrected the defunct Bruichladdich distillery in Islay, Scotland, and later sold it. Tapping into Mark's background, Waterford Whisky carefully monitors each farm's harvest and malts, mashes, ferments and distills the grains separately to bring out the character of each site.
Waterford Whisky, the largest producer of organic malt whisky in the world, has also recently released a few new exciting whiskys. First, The Cuvée, which is a Bordeaux inspired single malt that shakes up traditional whisky blending. 25 totally unique Waterford Single Farm Origin Whiskies, drawn from distinct terroirs of Southern Ireland, have been married together to create the ultimate layered, profound and compelling tasting experience. The second is Biodynamic: Luna, the world's first whisky made from Biodynamic Irish barley. As part of its pioneering quest to unearth whisky's most natural flavors, Waterford Distillery has introduced the radical biodynamic farming philosophy, as lauded by many of the world's legendary winemakers, to the conservative whisky industry.
Smith said, "Being both wine and spirits experts, Helena and I were delighted to intertwine
the two worlds during our visit to Waterford Distillery. To see first-hand how terroir has such
an impact on the liquid inside the bottle really showcases the innovation of today's Irish
whiskey industry. We can't wait to share this discovery with our audience".
In addition to Waterford Whisky, The Three Drinkers in Ireland will explore all sorts of drinks beyond delicious whisky, from gin and poitin to cider and Irish cream. They'll also take a deeper dive into Ireland's incredible food scene and will showcase some traditional activities such as bog snorkelling, cheesemaking, eel fishing and Irish dancing. The result is an escapist, gastronomic journey with a drinks hook through the picturesque island of Ireland that's light-hearted and aspirational with plenty of take-home tips. It's the perfect pour of armchair travel and feel-good entertainment.
Nicklin says, "We've loved bringing everything together here, from the food and drink, to the people, places, culture and tourism of the whole of the island of Ireland. We've been blown away by the sheer quality of Irish produce too. It's world class! Ireland is also the perfect country to visit as the world opens up again, thanks to its wide open spaces and easy accessibility - and it's a great location for lovers of fantastic food and drink to boot."
About Waterford Whisky:
Waterford Whisky is on a quest to unearth whisky's most natural flavors. Unashamedly influenced by the world's greatest winemakers, Waterford brings the same intellectual drive, methodology and rigor to unearth the nuances that make Waterford Whisky the most profound single malt ever created. Across southern Ireland, warmed by the Gulf Stream, temperate, moist air crosses fertile soils to produce a verdant landscape and the world's finest barley. Since barley is the source of malt whisky's complex flavors, it makes abundant sense to focus on where and how the barley is cultivated. Those flavors are shaped by place, by the soils that nourish its roots, by the microclimate in which it ripens. By terroir. Waterford is a whisky of the world, born of Irish barley. For more information, please visit https://waterfordwhisky.com/
About The Three Drinkers in Ireland:
The Three Drinkers in Ireland is a feel good, infotainment-style travelogue with a drinks hook that showcases the beauty of Irish gastro-tourism in all its glory. Road trip in style with just the right amount of knowledge thrown in, this armchair travel series follows Aidy, Helena (renowned drinks and lifestyle communicators) and their 'third drinker' guests on the ultimate, lifestyle journey through the unique and diverse landscapes of the Emerald Isle.
Along the way, they'll scope out famous local landmarks and characterful locals before heading off to key stops on their tour of distilleries, orchards, country pubs and more via numerous points of interest, delicious food and unmissable scenery. Packed full of personality and flavour and using a blend of epic drone videography, natural, amusing in-car conversation and sweeping landscape shots, this is Ireland for a new, global audience.
Media Contact
Collin Smith, Colangelo & Partners, 908-229-3529, csmith@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Waterford Whisky