The two-day free-admission event celebrating the summer watermelon harvest is presented by Keel Farms, Keel & Curley Winery, and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual Keel Farms Watermelon Weekend is happening June 25th and 26, 2022 and will be open from 10am to 6pm each day. Admission and parking are free of charge.
The Watermelon Weekend is a family and pet friendly two-day event featuring:
- Keel Farms watermelon U-pick
- Watermelon fun
- Creative craft vendors
- Water slides by Rockin' Bouncies
- A wide variety of delicious food vendors
- An extensive selection of award-winning Keel & Curley wines and Keel Farms beers and ciders
- Live music and more
Watermelons will be available for purchase, along with a variety of watermelon treats that the whole family can enjoy.
The weekend event will also feature the launch of Keel & Curley Winery's delicious Watermelon Blush Wine and popular Watermelon Cider. Two perfect and refreshing drinks for the summer.
Centrally located in Plant City, just east of Tampa, the Watermelon Weekend offers fun for all ages amid the beautiful backdrop of the Keel and Curley winery and farm.
*When: June 25 and 26, 2022 (the last weekend of June
*Where: Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms: 5210 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL
*Directions: Take exit 17/Branch Forbes Rd off I-4 and drive 1.3 miles north on Branch Forbes Rd, follow parking attendants and signage at Thonotosassa Rd.
*Cost: free parking and free admission
For information about Watermelon Weekend and to learn more about Keel Farms click here.
ABOUT KEEL FARMS
Founded in 1984, the family-owned and operated Keel Farms Group is in Plant City and oversees Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ale and Cider. Started with just ten gallons of blueberry wine in 2003, Keel & Curley Winery now produces over 20,000 cases of wine annually, and offers visitors tastings, tours, dining, events, and more. Brewing since 2013, Keel Farms Agrarian Ale and Cider brews modern, traditional handcrafted beer and cider in small batches using local Florida fruits.
Media Contact
Colin Trethewey, PRmediaNow, 813.480.1354, colin@prmedianow.com
SOURCE Keel Farms