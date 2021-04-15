CHESHIRE, Conn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wayback Burgers, America's top fast-casual burger brand, and one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises, is excited to announce a new location opening in Augsburg, Germany. Paulus Bulun is a first-time Wayback Burgers franchisee who has been living in Augsburg for 40 years; and is originally from Turkey.
Bulun, husband and father of three children, has previous experience in the restaurant industry. Being a burger lover, he began researching burger restaurant ownership opportunities and came across the Wayback Burgers franchise offering. He was immediately drawn to the brand's value proposition and decided to visit the Wayback Burgers location in Breda in the southern part of the Netherlands.
"Traveling to the Netherlands to try Wayback Burgers was worth the trip," said Bulun. "After visiting the Breda location, I decided to take the next steps toward starting my own Wayback Burgers franchise. I am excited to be apart of this growing brand and looking forward to opening the first location in Germany."
Wayback Burgers currently has 166 locations, and has continued to grow its presence domestically and internationally, opening several new restaurants in 2020. Outside of the United States, Wayback also has locations in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistan; in Manitoba, Canada, Ireland and the Netherlands. With this addition, Wayback Burgers will be expanding its reach into Germany.
"I am very happy that something as great and delicious as Wayback Burgers is coming to Augsburg," said Bulun. "I hope to see everyone at the new location."
Bulun was drawn to Wayback Burgers because of its reputation as a great burger brand, and he is confident it will be a great addition to the city of Augsburg.
"We're thrilled to welcome Paulus to the Wayback Burgers family and eager to work with him to open the brand's first location in Germany," said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. "He is excited to embark on this journey and we believe he will be a great fit for our brand. The entire Wayback Burgers team has continued to go above and beyond for our franchisees and guests, despite the challenges we've all faced in 2020, and we look forward to doing the same for Paulus."
This is the brand's first location in Germany. Wayback Burgers plans to continue expanding across the country.
Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked-to-order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time — when guest service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.
Wayback Burgers currently operates in 31 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistan; Manitoba, Canada and the Netherlands. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Bangladesh; Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Canada, Ireland, Malaysia, Germany, and the Netherlands.
