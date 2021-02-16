KENT, Wash., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WCP Solutions announces the release of the company's 2021 Product Catalog. The Product Catalog includes more than 5,000 stocking products available for ordering through WCP Solutions in a wide range of market segments, ranging from packaging and shipping, foodservice, paper products and janitorial cleaning supplies.
Releasing product catalogs since 2008, WCP Solutions' 2021 Product Catalog features an extensive range of products, including solutions that can help customers thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as new hand sanitizers, face masks, signage, and other PPE items.
The 2021 Product Catalog features a completely redesigned layout with updated fonts and styling to make it easier for customers to read. WCP has also redesigned the Stock Box chapter with a new table-based structure to find boxes easier and faster. Jeff Zimmerman, a WCP Sales Manager says, "The new layout in the stock box chapter is great, I think customers are going to like it."
Additional changes to the 2021 catalog include an updated business paper and envelopes section with a wider variety of product offerings and completely redesigned and expanded Packaging and Janitorial Equipment chapters with the products and machinery that WCP Solutions sells to customers.
Industrial product catalog chapters include:
1. Paper, Wipers, and Dispensers
2. Soap, Skin Care, and Personal Hygiene
3. Facility Supplies
4. Waste Receptacles and Can Liners
5. Chemicals
6. Hard Floor, Carpet Care, and Matting
7. Janitorial Equipment
8. Packaging Equipment
9. Boxes & Corrugated Rolls
10. Packaging and Shipping
11. Tape & Adhesives
12. Shrink Film, Stretch Film, and Strapping
13. Beverage Packaging & Supplies
14. Bags: Paper and Poly
15. Foodservice Supplies
16. PPE, Safety, and First Aid
17. Business Papers and Envelopes
18. Index
For customers that would like to request a copy of the new 2021 Product Catalog, copies will be available in the fourteen regional WCP locations up and down the West Coast and throughout the Pacific Northwest. The new catalog is also available digitally on the WCP Solutions website.
About WCP Solutions
West Coast Paper Company, dba WCP Solutions, is a wholesale provider of paper, envelopes, packaging supplies and equipment, facility supplies and equipment, and foodservice disposables. WCP Solutions is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service to customers in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. The company is a privately owned, third-generation business founded in 1930.
For more information, visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com
Media Contact
Nicholas Nieto, WCP Solutions, +1 5038868868, pr.media@wcpsolutions.com
