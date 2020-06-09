DAVIS, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of their 30th Anniversary this month, West Yost is supporting those experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving to local food banks in Arizona, California, and Oregon. Their contribution will fund over 30,000 meals distributed throughout those communities, filling an immediate need.
West Yost has made a monetary donation to Yolo Food Bank, Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services, Children's Emergency Food Bank, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Counties, Redwood Empire Food Bank, San Diego Food Bank, Food for Lane County, Honor Health Desert Mission Food Bank, Oregon Food Bank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.
"When we asked our West Yost team how to best mark this occasion, we received an overwhelming response in favor of contributing to local food banks. I believe this commitment to helping out our local communities speaks to the dedication and desire our team has in making a difference where we live and work," says Charles Duncan, PE, President and CEO of West Yost.
For 30 years, West Yost, headquartered in Davis, California, has been driven to become the water resources firm of choice for both their clients and team in the Western United States. West Yost's focus and passion is exclusively on water, including water supply, wastewater, recycled water, groundwater, and stormwater. As West Yost looks to the future, their vision is to advance water resources for future generations. Since inception, West Yost has valued community engagement and is committed to the well-being of the communities they serve throughout the states of Arizona, California, and Oregon.
