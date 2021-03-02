OXNARD, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 365WineTrade, the all-in-one cloud ERP solution for wine and spirits distributors, provides a state-of-the-art solution that fits wine and spirits distributor's specific needs such as regulatory compliance and reporting, automated tax calculations, flexible customer pricing and discounts, end-to-end sales order management and traceability, container import tracking, advanced inventory management across multiple warehouses, and more.
Dynamicweb further enhances these capabilities by adding a complete B2B and B2C eCommerce, CMS, Digital Marketing, and Product Information Management (PIM) platform to 365WineTrade. Dynamicweb's eCommerce wine solution supports the complexities that Wine and Spirits Distributors face such as increased online demand and complex shipping and tax laws.
Wine and spirits distributors are invited to see a live demonstration of the solutions on Thursday, March 11, 2020 at 11 am PT/2 pm ET. Attendees will learn how to manage container shipments and inventory across multiple warehouses in real-time, how to automate tax calculations, instantly process chargebacks and billbacks as well as how to easily take your business online and target your marketing.
Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing ERP, CRM, supply chain management and business intelligence solutions for over three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world's largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and Cloud technology objectives.
As a trusted partner for wine and spirit distributors, Western Computer applies more than 30 years of experience to deliver real-world solutions. Combining leading Microsoft technologies with advanced development and industry expertise, Western Computer provides a team of dedicated professionals who empower your people, solve your challenges and invest in your success.
Dynamicweb is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and global leader in eCommerce, with thousands of customers worldwide utilizing their All-In-One, no-code eCommerce development platform that integrates with Microsoft Dynamics back-office technologies. The platform can expose this information to customers, sales reps or dealers, and site administrators, all within a B2B or B2C environment. Customers across various industries include Winnebago, Unilever, Ibanez, TricorBraun Flex and Australian Gold.
