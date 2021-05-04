CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What If Syndicate, the acclaimed national hospitality group of restaurants including the brands etta, Maple & Ash, Aya Pastry, Delilah's, Monarch, and Kessaku, announced today the formation of PROJECT SERVE, a new restaurant incubator. The program will provide select early-stage restaurant entrepreneurs with seed funding, concept development, launch services including marketing support, and seed investments for scalability and growth.
PROJECT SERVE is a pilot project championed by What If Syndicate managing partner, David Pisor and developed to help the restaurant industry rebound from the staggering loss endured during and as a result of the pandemic. "We are excited to formalize what we've been doing organically within the company over the last five years," said David Pisor. "PROJECT SERVE will give current and future restaurant entrepreneurs across the country access to the deep network of resources required to bring new concepts to life and set them up for success. Ultimately, our goal is to accelerate the trajectory of innovative restaurant concepts and create a systematic approach to bringing them to market and ensuring that they thrive long-term."
The PROJECT SERVE Incubator is available to applicants with five plus years of experience in the industry and concepts categorized in any of the following sectors: fine dining, fast casual, quick serve, and pizza. The application process includes sharing the concept overview, menus, projected financials and overall guest experience of the restaurant.
The Project Serve portal found at https://whatifsyndicate.com/project-serve/ is open now for applications and will close on July 5, 2021. Finalists will be invited to Chicago to present their ideas for acceptance into the incubator. Winners will be chosen and invited to join the PROJECT SERVE Incubator starting September 15, 2021.
About What If Syndicate
What If Syndicate is the national hospitality group driven by David Pisor, Jim Lasky, Chef Danny Grant, and a team of world-class food professionals who love to serve. The business is built upon three parts: The primary is a collection of dynamic, profitable restaurants; the second a restaurant incubator; and the third a private loyalty club as well as a products program. Successful restaurants exist for many years by delivering any two of the following: Great food, great service, or a great experience. Our team's goal is to achieve iconic destinations and programs by delivering on all three. Our restaurants deliver an experience beyond what is expected. For more info, please visit Whatifsyndicate.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Schinder, Baltz & Company, +1 5163181318, aschinder@baltzco.com
SOURCE What If Syndicate