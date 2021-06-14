LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What Now Media Group, Inc., the industry-leading provider of pre-opening, actionable intelligence about yet-to-be-announced and coming-soon businesses mostly in the food service sector, has added six new cities to its location offerings. Joining Atlanta and Los Angeles, today's announcement expands the cutting edge, revenue-driving service to Phoenix, Denver, Orlando, San Diego, Las Vegas and San Francisco, expanding What Now Media by 300%.
What Now researchers and news reporters scour online and public information sites for intel about new leases and businesses, with a focus on restaurants. By accessing this information, vendors like banks, food delivery services, printing, security services, advertising and others can fill their sales pipeline with actionable pre-opening data, gain access to personal contact with prospects, and unlock targeted marketing opportunities to expand business potential.
"What Now is the first to dig up scoop on yet-to-be-announced brick-and-mortar businesses, with a primary focus on restaurants, by pounding the virtual pavement instead of waiting for press releases and official announcements," said Caleb J. Spivak, What Now Media Group, Inc. founder. "As a result, our Partners, who are exclusive to their category, are the first in the door ahead of their competitors."
What Now publishes breaking news on dedicated market-specific websites and has an ever-growing, unique readership of 7.5 million. Atlanta is the largest and strongest market and Spivak and his team plan to expand to 12 cities by the end of 2021 and to 30 by the end of 2022.
"We're thrilled to announce these six cities today for a total of eight where we sleuth out business information before it reaches the public," Spivak said. "With our deliberate yet aggressive expansion plan, we look forward to meeting the business needs of more and more restaurateurs, entrepreneurs, real estate executives and food service professionals in more and more cities nationwide."
What Now Media Group launched in 2010 with What Now Atlanta, Spivak's blog that became a trusted source in Atlanta for hospitality news in Atlanta. He was the first to dig up intel on yet-to-open restaurants for the benefit of other business professionals and in 2017, What Now Atlanta formalized operations with the launch of its Preferred Partner Program. The Los Angeles market launched in 2019 and today's expansion news catapults What New Media Group and expands its footprint by 300%. For more information, visit WhatNowMediaGroup.com or each individual web domain: WhatNowAtlanta.com, WhatNowLosAngeles.com, WhatNowSanDiego.com, WhatNowVegas.com, WhatNowSF.com, WhatNowPhoenix.com, WhatNowOrlando.com, or WhatNowDenver.com.
