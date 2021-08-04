NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the whiskey market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report for More Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard SA, William Grant and Sons Ltd., and Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Whiskey Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Scotch Whiskey
    • American Whiskey
    • Canadian Whiskey
    • Irish Whiskey
    • Others
  • Distribution Channel
    • Off Trade
    • On Trade
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41617

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Scotch Whisky Market - Global scotch whiskey market is segmented by product (blended, bulk blended, and others), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Beer Market - Global beer market is segmented by distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our whiskey market report covers the following areas:

  • Whiskey Market size
  • Whiskey Market trends
  • Whiskey Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for premium single malt whiskey as one of the prime reasons driving the whiskey market growth during the next few years.

Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Whiskey Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Whiskey Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist whiskey market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the whiskey market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the whiskey market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of whiskey market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Irish Whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bacardi Ltd.
  • Beam Suntory Inc.
  • Brown Forman Corp.
  • Constellation Brands Inc.
  • Davide Campari Milano Spa
  • Diageo Plc
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
  • Pernod Ricard SA
  • William Grant and Sons Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/whiskey-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/whiskey-market

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whiskey-market-2021-2025--new-product-launches-to-boost-growth--technavio-301347410.html

SOURCE Technavio

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.