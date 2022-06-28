NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whiskey Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio estimates the market size to increase by USD 28.67 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed 5.00% YOY growth in 2021 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC, and the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players operating in the region.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches. In addition, the increasing demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. However, the increasing consumption of other alcoholic beverages, such as vodka, rum, brandy, and others will reduce the growth potential in the market.
Vendor Landscape
The global whiskey market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. The vendors are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the global whiskey market.
- Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers Stering, Officers choice blue, and others.
- Bacardi Ltd.: The company offers Maestros de Ron BACARDÍ as its key product.
- Beam Suntory Inc.: The company offers Beam Suntory Whiskies.
- Brown Forman Corp.: The company offers popular brand Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey.
- Constellation Brands Inc.: The company offers Casa Noble whiskey as its key product.
Key Segments
Whiskey Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Scotch whiskey - size and forecast 2020-2025
- American whiskey - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canadian whiskey - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Irish whiskey - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
The scotch whiskey segment will have the largest share in the market. The increasing demand for Scotch whiskey from the middle-class consumer segment is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising demand for premium Scotch whiskey will further accelerate the growth of the segment.
Whiskey Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Off trade - size and forecast 2020-2025
- On trade - size and forecast 2020-2025
The off-trade segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Whiskey Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
About 51% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, westernization, and changes in lifestyles are driving the growth of the regional market.
Whiskey Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 28.67 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.00
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
India, US, Thailand, Canada, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard SA, and William Grant and Sons Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Distillers and Vintners market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Scotch whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: American whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Canadian whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Irish Whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Irish Whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Irish Whiskey - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Off trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: On trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor Landscape
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Bacardi Ltd.
- Exhibit 59: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Bacardi Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Beam Suntory Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Beam Suntory Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Beam Suntory Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Brown Forman Corp.
- Exhibit 65: Brown Forman Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Brown Forman Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Brown Forman Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Constellation Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Constellation Brands Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Davide Campari Milano Spa
- Exhibit 73: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Segment focus
- 11.9 Diageo Plc
- Exhibit 77: Diageo Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Diageo Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Diageo Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 80: Diageo Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Diageo Plc - Segment focus
- 11.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Exhibit 82: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Overview
- Exhibit 83: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Segment focus
- 11.11 Pernod Ricard SA
- Exhibit 86: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 88: Pernod Ricard SA – Key news
- Exhibit 89: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings
- 11.12 William Grant and Sons Ltd.
- Exhibit 90: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 92: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
