AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CarbonBetter today announced that it has been engaged to assist WhistlePig Whiskey in setting its strategic 3-year sustainability plan. WhistlePig aims to match their famed 100% Rye Whiskey with 100% carbon-neutral operations - a step in their journey to turn the best Whiskey on the planet into the best whiskey for the planet.
"CarbonBetter is thrilled to work with WhistlePig on their sustainability roadmap," said Tri Vo, President of CarbonBetter. "While WhistlePig has set its sights on carbon neutrality, every journey starts with first steps to make progress towards change. We specialize in helping companies make meaningful progress towards large sustainability goals by charting a step-by-step path in a format that makes effective execution a reality."
"At WhistlePig, we believe anything worth doing is worth giving 100% to." says Emily Harrison, Lead Distiller. "We live this every day through our whiskeys and are thrilled to partner with CarbonBetter to accelerate our sustainability journey. As a craft operation and farm-to-glass distiller, we are built to be sustainable from the ground up. With CarbonBetter's help, we look forward to raising a glass to being 100% carbon-neutral in the future."
WhistlePig has already taken critical steps on its sustainability journey. In 2020, it deployed a 56.2 kWDC solar array on its 500-acre farm in rural Vermont. In New England, over half of the grid's generation capacity comes from fossil fuels, and only 2% of the net energy load is sourced from solar. In conjunction with their 3-year strategic plan from CarbonBetter, WhistlePig will be 100% solar-powered by 2023, making a lasting impact on its carbon footprint for years to come.
About CarbonBetter
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CarbonBetter is a privately held firm that specializes in energy logistics, sustainability & decarbonization services, and clean energy and carbon offset project consulting. As a certified minority-owned enterprise, CarbonBetter charts a clear path for every organization to drive meaningful change in the transition to a net-zero future—accelerating the societal shifts that will save our planet. For more information, visit http://www.carbonbetter.com
About WhistlePig Rye Whiskey
Founded in 2007, WhistlePig has become the #1 whiskey in the ultra-premium and luxury Rye category in North America, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of Rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye Whiskey – having received the coveted 'Best Rye Whiskey' from the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 'Best in Show' in 2017 - WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world's finest and most interesting Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye whiskeys in the world. For more information, head to http://whistlepigwhiskey.com.
Media Contact
Laura Alter, CarbonBetter, 1 512-846-7097, hello@carbonbetter.com
SOURCE CarbonBetter