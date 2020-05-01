COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans continue to hunker down at home this spring, they're cooking more often, trying to come up with simple but tasty meals their families will enjoy.
Wanting to make the task a little easier for people, White Castle's head chef and director of product innovation Phillip Bach is releasing the first-ever list of "Top 10 Slider-Based Recipes," just in time for National Hamburger Month! The inaugural list includes recipes that have come from customers as well as recipes that were created in White Castle's test kitchen. Each recipe features The Original Slider® or a version of it.
Some of the recipes in the Top 10 list have been around for years, while others are relatively new. All of the recipes can use either Sliders from the drive-thru or grocery store freezer aisles.
"You can make some really hot and tasty meals using our Sliders," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We have 50 amazing recipes on our website, and our in-house chef chose these Top 10 for their taste, simplicity and popularity among the Craver Nation."
In no particular order, the White Castle Top 10 List of Slider-Centric Recipes for National Hamburger Month includes:
- White Castlerole – The simple but delicious casserole is a timeless classic featuring just four ingredients – Sliders, cheese, milk, eggs – and a little seasoning. Cravers can watch Chef Phillip prepare the White Castlerole on YouTube.
- Castle Con Queso Dip – This version of classic con queso dip features Jalapeño Sliders and includes cheese, salsa and refried beans.
- Stuffed Mushrooms Parmigiana – This tasty appetizer uses mushrooms, pepperoni and bell pepper in addition to Sliders.
- Queen's Breakfast Casserole – Fit for royalty, this breakfast casserole includes mushrooms, eggs, milk, onion and shredded cheese.
- White Castle Vidalia Dip – A whole lot of Vidalia onions are added to Sliders, mayo, Swiss cheese and bacon to create a delectable dip to serve on crackers.
- Loaded Mac & Cheese Sliders – Cheese Sliders are enhanced with bacon, mac & cheese and avocado slices.
- Stuffed Peppers for a Crowd – Sliders are the main ingredient in this classic dish, which also includes rice, tomato sauce and green peppers, of course.
- Hawaiian Castle Bake – A little rice, Macadamia nuts, teriyaki sauce, green bell pepper and crushed pineapple turn Sliders into a Hawaiian treat.
- Ultimate Stuffed Pasta Shells – Sliders mixed with Italian sausage, cheese, sweet onion and a few other ingredients make a perfect filling for pasta shells covered in spaghetti sauce.
- Brazilian Bruschetta – Cheese Sliders mixed with chorizo sausage and avocado aioli are the keys to this Brazilian-inspired dish.
"These days, families have more time than ever to cook and eat together," Chef Phillip said. "As a family owned business, White Castle wants to help families create memorable moments. That's why we're introducing our Top 10 recipes – so families can enjoy these delicious meals together."
Chef Phillip shows how to make the White Castlerole in the first in a series of cooking videos that White Castle is sharing with fans on its YouTube channel. White Castle will release more Chef Phillip videos over the next few months.
