CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Claw®, the nation's leading hard seltzer brand, announced the launch of two new innovations just in time for summer: White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No.3 with three new flavors and White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge, a stronger wave of refreshment with 8% alcohol.  Both are crafted using a proprietary BrewPure® process, with the most refreshing flavors on the market.

Now Available: White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3 

White Claw® fans are among the most engaged of any beverage brand in the world, and tens of thousands of them have requested new flavors. In response, White Claw® is releasing White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3. The latest variety pack includes three new flavors: Strawberry, Pineapple and Blackberry, alongside fan-favorite, Mango.

"Our fans have an insatiable desire for new flavors from White Claw® and that's exactly what we are delivering just in time for summer," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, White Claw® Hard Seltzer, US.

Available nationwide, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3 offers consumers a new way to enjoy the same gluten-free, 100 calories and 5% ABV White Claw® Hard Seltzer is beloved for.

Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3 joins Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collections No. 1 and No. 2, the top-selling SKUs in hard seltzer, expanding the White Claw® flavor portfolio that already includes: Black CherryMangoWatermelon, Tangerine, Lemon, Raspberry, Ruby Grapefruit and Natural Lime.

Introducing White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge

Higher ABV White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge hits the market in two flavors: Blood Orange and Cranberry. At 8% alcohol in a 16 oz. can, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge is perfect for consumers looking for a higher alcohol option and the delicious fruit flavor profiles they expect from White Claw®.

"We know some consumers are looking for a higher alcohol option from White Claw®, and that's what White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge delivers," said Shea.

White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge is available nationwide. To find White Claw® Hard Seltzer near you, please visit http://www.whiteclaw.com/#locator or learn more at @whiteclaw on Instagram, @whiteclawseltzer on Facebook or @whiteclaw on Twitter. To share which new flavor is your favorite, use the hashtag #WhiteClawFlavors.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW® HARD SELTZER:

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the nation's leading hard seltzer known for pure, crisp refreshment. Crafted using a proprietary BrewPure® process, White Claw® is gluten free with 100 calories and 5% alcohol, per 12 fl oz. White Claw® is available in a variety of fruit flavors. Visit www.whiteclaw.com for full nutritional information. 

In 2020, White Claw® contributed over $1 billion in growth to the hard seltzer segment growing +118%, which was more than the next two largest beverage growth brands combined. White Claw® also launched across 5 international markets, with another 10 planned for 2021.

Contact  Information:

MSL GROUP – Lizet Gonzalez

lizet.gonzalez@mslgroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-claw-hard-seltzer-launches-new-flavors-and-higher-abv-white-claw-hard-seltzer-surge-301269569.html

SOURCE White Claw Hard Seltzer

