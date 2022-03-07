CLEVELAND, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whoa Dough, a line of delicious and healthy, plant-based on-the-go cookie dough bars, will showcase six of the line's flavors at the Informa Market's Natural Products Expo West from March 8 – 12 in Anaheim, Calf. The bi-annual show features thousands of natural specialty food and beverage products from domestic and international exhibitors. Whoa Dough, which is exhibiting in booth #N2011, will also debut it's new product 4-packs as well as offer prepackaged samples to those who stop by.
The yummy, plant-based Whoa Dough line is Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The bars contain a number of allergy-friendly ingredients like whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flower and are lower in calories than most comparable snacks (between 140 – 170 calories per serving). Best of all, they taste just like homemade cookie dough.
Whoa Dough bars are available in six flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Brownie Batter Cookie Dough, Sugar Cookie Dough, Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Cookie Dough, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
The bars can be enjoyed chilled, on-the-go, or baked at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Whoa Dough bars offer consumers a quick and easy option without sacrificing on quality - and the whole family can enjoy them. The colorful packaging in shades of blue, orange, yellow, purple, and pink makes the bars easy to find on the shelf.
Whoa! Dough Cookie Dough Bars were invented by Todd Goldstein, whose family was looking for tasty but healthier gluten-free snacks for his two young sons, who are both gluten-intolerant, along with Todd. The family sought a snack that wasn't void of nutrition like most cookies and candy, but still tasted great and which they all could enjoy. Not finding one that met their expectations, Todd embarked to create a snack himself.
"We challenged the cookie dough status quo and created a real cookie dough indulgence that rewards healthy eaters and is a snack we are happy to give to our kids," said Todd Goldstein. "Whoa! Dough bars are a tasty and healthy alternative snack," he added.
Whoa Dough offers free-standing floor displays in addition to its retail ready 10-count boxes.
Whoa Dough's top retailers include Giant Eagle, Heinen's, Tops, Paper Source, Festival Foods, Central Market, Gopuff, and several others. The brand is distributed by KeHe, Pod Foods, and River Valley.
Learn more at whoadough.com and follow @whoadough_ on Instagram.
Media Contact
Todd Goldstein, Whoa Dough, 1 2163383000, todd@whoadough.com
SOURCE Whoa Dough