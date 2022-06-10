Whoa Dough is a line of healthy and delicious plant-based cookie dough bars that are certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whoa Dough, the maker of a delicious line of healthy, plant-based on-the-go cookie dough bars, will showcase the line's six flavors at the company's inaugural appearance at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 12-14, at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York. Whoa Dough, which is exhibiting in booth #6205, will be offering free samples.
"We are thrilled to exhibit for the first time at the Fancy Food Show," said Todd Goldstein, self-proclaimed, "dadrepreneur" and founder of Whoa Dough. "It's a wonderful opportunity for us, and we could not be more excited to get a lot of our cookie dough bars into people's hands," he said.
Whoa Dough bars were invented by Goldstein, whose family was looking for tasty but healthier gluten-free snacks for his two young sons, who are both gluten-intolerant, along with Goldstein. The family sought a snack that tasted great and which they all could enjoy. After multiple tries to make the tastiest bar possible, Whoa Dough has become the healthier, better-for-you option for many with dietary restrictions.
The yummy, plant-based Whoa Dough line is Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The bars contain a number of allergy-friendly ingredients like whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flower, and are lower in calories than most comparable snacks (between 140 – 170 calories per serving). Best of all, they taste just like homemade cookie dough.
Whoa Dough bars are available in six flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Brownie Batter Cookie Dough, Sugar Cookie Dough, Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Cookie Dough, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
Presented by the Specialty Food Association, 2022 The Summer Fancy Food Show is a trade-only event. To register, please visit specialtyfood.com.
Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before.
