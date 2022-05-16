Bloom Nutrition introduces its new 100% pure ceremonial grade, organic matcha tea powder sourced directly from Kagoshima, Japan. "Mari's Matcha" is rich in antioxidants, vegan and gluten free.
LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bloom Nutrition launches its new organic ceremonial grade matcha tea available for purchase on Bloom's website and Amazon. This is Bloom's first personalized wellness product collaboration with Mari Llewellyn, Bloom's Founder.
"Mari's Matcha" is crafted with 100% pure ceremonial grade matcha sourced directly from Kagoshima, Japan. Rich in antioxidants, including EGCg and chlorophyll, it helps boost metabolism and reduce stress, while naturally detoxifying the body.
"I created Mari's Matcha because I wanted to make something that is a part of my everyday routine. Matcha is a ritual for me, and something I felt like the Bloomers would love as well," said Bloom's Founder, Mari Llewellyn.
Each serving of matcha contains 50 milligrams of natural caffeine and provides an energy boost without the crash or anxiety that comes with coffee. Its high concentration of L-theanine enhances focus and mental clarity allowing for a steady flow of calm energy.
Llewellyn said, "Anxiety is something I've battled for years, and coffee has always added to the problem. Matcha gives you an amazing slow-release energy and a calm focus. Plus it's full of antioxidants and other health benefits."
Matcha is a convenient alternative to coffee, plus it's super easy to make. Simply mix the matcha powder with 2 ounces of warm water and then pour over 6 ounces of water or milk. Drinking Bloom's matcha will naturally enhance daily energy levels and increase overall health benefits in one's diet.
