SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilder Condiments, producer of artisan, chef-driven, fun and delicious pantry staples, announces the launch of organic Wilder mustards in four bold and exciting flavors: Dijonish Mustard, Sweet & Hot Mustard, Jalapeño Mustard, and a new Horseradish Mustard.
"We are thrilled to introduce Wilder organic mustards, crafted to be great-tasting and better-for-you," said Isabel Freed, Wilder Condiments' Chef and Founder. "Their bright flavors are designed to inspire home cooks to be creative, make 'wilder' meals and have fun in the process - from the chopping-board to the picnic table."
Born and raised along the surf-swept coastline of California, Wilder Condiments is a woman-owned and operated, chef-driven business, grown from a local farmer's market stand. A 'Super Duper' food, Wilder mustards are organic, all natural, vegan, low calorie and high in nutrients. Wilder mustards have already been embraced by trend-setters and foodies alike, from Oprah to Bobby Flay, The Food Network, Good Morning America and Epicurious.
"Our mustards were hand-crafted under the California sun, quite literally from the ground up, one by one, and embraced by the local community of farm to table consumers who care about great flavors and natural ingredients – but who also like to have fun with their food," continued Freed. "I realized that there was a gap in the condiments category for a product like ours, a mustard that not only tasted delicious but was also visually fun and would look great on-shelf, in a pantry or as a gift."
The popularity of the $2BN shelf stable condiments market surged during the pandemic and, as consumers move into a post-pandemic new normal with more outdoor eating occasions, value- driven brands with better-for-you offerings, in bright bold flavors, are well-positioned to grow.
Wilder organic mustards are made with all natural organic ingredients and never use additives, artificial flavors or preservatives: mustard seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, magnesium, protein, niacin + dietary fiber. Good-to-eat, and good-for-you, must-have pantry staples, that also make great gifts, Wilder mustards are available individually, as well as in a flavor trio. Available for purchase online, they can also be found at quality conscious, natural and independent retailers across the US.
"After the past year, we believe everyone deserves a little sunshine and Wilder mustards are committed to providing just that. Quite simply, we are on a mission to uplift any recipe, sandwich or snack and bring a little bit of California's bounty to the grocery shelf, table, pantry and/or picnic basket all year long," concluded Freed.
Organic Wilder mustards:
-Dijonish Mustard
A classic – refreshed. This balanced mustard sets the gold standard for your condiment collection. Best enjoyed with a charcuterie plate, a dry rosé, and your smartest friends.
-Sweet & Hot Mustard
The perfect blend of sweet and spice. This grainy mustard acts all nice, then steals your girlfriend (or hamburger). Best enjoyed with grilled sausage, a hoppy IPA, and a sunburn.
-Jalapeño Mustard
Spicy! But not too spicy… but kinda spicy! Turn up your mustard game a notch with this hot number. Best enjoyed brushed over grilled chicken, with a crisp sav blanc at a backyard BBQ.
-Horseradish Mustard
The answer is yes. You do like horseradish mustard. Best enjoyed with a turkey sandwich, a cold pilsner on the beach and a New York bestseller.
The Gift Pack:
-The Wilder flavor trio:
The popular mustard trio includes organic: Horseradish Mustard, Sweet & Hot Mustard and Jalapeño Mustard.
About Wilder Condiments:
Born and raised along the surf-swept coastline of California, Wilder Condiments is a producer of chef-driven, delicious pantry staples, boasting bold, fun flavors and healthy ingredients for every meal and occasion. Wilder Condiments is woman-owned and operated, grown from a local farmers' market stand to a brand sought-after by trend-setters and foodies alike. Wilder's mission is to inspire everyone to make wilder meals, as food should be fun, always. Organic, all natural, vegan, low calorie and high in nutrients, Wilder's line of mustards - Dijonish Mustard, Sweet & Hot Mustard, Jalapeño Mustard, and Horseradish Mustard – are available for purchase online and at natural and independent retailers nationwide. http://www.wildercondiments.com
Media Contacts:
Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, melanie@mwebbcom.com, (949)307-1723
Elizabeth Johnson, mWEBB Communications, elizabeth@mwebbcom.com, (213)713-4865
Media Contact
Crystal Hartwell, mWEBB Communications, +1 (714) 987-1016, crystal@mwebbcom.com
Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, (949) 307-1723, melanie@mwebbcom.com
SOURCE Wilder Condiments