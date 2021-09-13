SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilder Condiments today announced the Wilder Mustard Quartet gift set, a limited-run release that, for the first time, features Wilder's newly developed, creamy umami powerhouse, Truffle Mustard. The stunningly designed, and reusable, tube also features Wilder favorites Dijonish Mustard, Jalapeño Mustard and Horseradish Mustard, each in its own 2oz jar.
"We are so excited to release a brand new flavor just in time for the holidays – the delicious, luxurious, savory richness of our Truffle Mustard is crafted to elevate holiday menus and ramp up home-chef creativity for appetizers and main courses alike," said Isabel Freed, Wilder Condiments' Chef and Founder. "Truffle Mustard joins three of our most popular organic mustards in a limited edition, curated holiday gift set – and is the ideal holiday or host/hostess gift for a coworker, friend, family member, snack-enthusiast et al. – that is if you can resist not keeping it for yourself to spice up your holiday picnics and meals!"
Born and raised along the surf-swept coastline of California, Wilder Condiments is a woman-owned and operated, chef-driven business, grown from a local farmer's market stand. A 'Super Duper' food, Wilder Mustards are organic, all natural, vegan, low calorie and high in nutrients, and embraced by trend-setters and foodies alike, including Bobby Flay, The Food Network, Good Morning America and Epicurious.
Freed also announced that she will be releasing a series of special Wilder holiday recipes along with suggested wine pairings in the months to come.* "I love creating new recipes with our mustards and hope to inspire others to do the same this very special holiday season," continued Freed. "It is amazing what a little spicy California sunshine and goodness can add to a meal – truffles, horseradish, jalapeño and, of course, mustard itself, are quintessential flavor enhancers, which is why we are featuring them for the holidays."
The Wilder Mustard Quartet Limited Edition Holiday Gift Set
Perfectly sized for culinary adventures big and small, the set includes four 2 oz jars of Truffle Mustard, Jalapeño Mustard, Dijonish Mustard, and Horseradish Mustard. It is perfect to take on a picnic or flight home for the holidays -- and is a great gift for coworkers, moms, home chefs, snack enthusiasts and 'Secret Santa' exchanges.
- Truffle Mustard – New Year's Eve!
A creamy, umami powerhouse, with just enough truffle flavor to turn the most ordinary meal gourmet. Best enjoyed on a caviar blini while taking a champagne bubble bath.
- Jalapeño Mustard – Friendsgiving Fun!
Spicy! But not too spicy… but kinda spicy! Turn up your mustard game a notch with this hot number. Best enjoyed brushed over grilled chicken or turkey, with a crisp sav blanc.
- Dijonish Mustard – Your Holiday Party Snacks
A classic - refreshed. This balanced mustard sets the golden standard for your condiment collection. Best enjoyed with a charcuterie plate, a dry rosé, and your smartest friends.
- Horseradish Mustard – Holiday Leftovers Anyone?
The answer is yes. You do like horseradish mustard. Best enjoyed with a turkey sandwich, a bit of cranberry sauce, a cold pilsner on the beach and a New York Times bestseller.
"With more celebrations taking place outdoors these days, our Wilder Quartet packaging is designed in the perfect and convenient take-along size for picnics, barbecues, concerts, and other outdoor events -- and is attractive enough to place right on the holiday table, whether that is a picnic table or a formally set dining room," concluded Freed.
Wilder Organic Mustards are made with all natural organic ingredients and never use additives, artificial flavors or preservatives: mustard seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, magnesium, protein, niacin + dietary fiber. Good-to-eat, and good-for-you, must-have pantry staples that also make great gifts. In addition to the limited-run Quartet gift set, Wilder mustards are available individually, as well as in a flavor trio. Available for purchase online, they can also be found at quality conscious, natural and independent retailers across the US.
About Wilder Condiments:
Born and raised along the surf-swept coastline of California, Wilder Condiments is a producer of chef-driven, delicious pantry staples, boasting bold, fun flavors and healthy ingredients for every meal and occasion. Wilder Condiments is woman-owned and operated, grown from a local farmers' market stand to a brand sought-after by trend-setters and foodies alike. Wilder's mission is to inspire everyone to make wilder meals, as food should be fun, always. Organic, all natural, vegan, low calorie and high in nutrients, Wilder's line of mustards - Dijonish Mustard, Sweet & Hot Mustard, Jalapeño Mustard, and Horseradish Mustard – are available for purchase online and at natural and independent retailers nationwide. http://www.wildercondiments.com
