WILLIAMSBURG , Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WILLIAMSBURG brand today announced a collaboration with master tea blenders Harney & Sons Fine Teas to debut the Holiday Heritage blend for the 2021 holiday season. The special edition blend is a classic holiday tea with hints of citrus, cinnamon — and a dash of nostalgia.
WILLIAMSBURG—the product division of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation—has interpreted historical inspiration and distinct, trend-appropriate products through licensing collaborations for over eight decades. The brand collaborates with more than 30 companies to offer well-crafted, quality products rooted in antique influences. The partnership with Harney & Sons continues this tradition, with the tea company offering over 300 varieties of the highest quality teas sourced from the finest tea regions in the world.
"There's no place like Colonial Williamsburg for the holidays, and the Holiday Heritage blend evokes the spirit of a visit with historic charm, botanical wreaths, candles and firelight, and a warm welcome to all who visit," says Kiri Franco, director, brand and licensing, WILLIAMSBURG brand. "Holiday Heritage is an ideal collaboration for WILLIAMSBURG and Harney & Sons since both are focused on tradition with a fresh design; a new blend."
"We are excited to create this new everlasting partnership with The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation for a special edition blend that will perfectly fit into our Harney & Sons portfolio while honoring the deep history and traditions of Colonial Williamsburg," Paul Harney, Vice President of Harney & Sons.
Holiday Heritage ($12) will be available starting October 8, 2021, and available at Harney.com. A portion of the proceeds from the special edition tea will benefit the development and education of historic trades at Colonial Williamsburg.
About The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation:
The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation preserves, restores and operates Virginia's 18th-century capital of Williamsburg. Innovative and interactive experiences highlight the relevance of the American Revolution to contemporary life and the importance of an informed, active citizenry. The Colonial Williamsburg experience includes more than 400 restored or reconstructed original buildings, vibrant gardens, world class museums, and extensive educational outreach programs for students and teachers. The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation also boasts a renowned program of more than 20 historic trades. Philanthropic support and revenue from admissions, products and hospitality operations sustain Colonial Williamsburg's educational programs and preservation initiatives.
About WILLIAMSBURG brand:
WILLIAMSBURG licenses the design archive of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to a roster of distinguished manufacturers. The brand has offered "trend meets tradition" style for more than eighty years.
About Harney & Sons Tea:
Harney & Sons is an American tea company founded in 1983 in Salisbury, Connecticut, and now located in Millerton, New York. It specializes in high-quality loose teas and herbal teas, and offers several products that are organic and certified kosher. In addition to loose teas, the company offers selected blends packaged in tetrahedral "silken sachet" tea bags, and other teas in standard tea bags. From its humble beginnings to today's international reputation, Harney & Sons has stayed true to its simple promise to deliver customers the finest quality tea possible. As the third generation of Harneys continues to carry out that mission, including educating tea lovers about fascinating tea traditions and types of tea found around the world, Harney & Sons customers are discovering their own passion for tea through the products and experiences we offer. Visit Harney.com for more information.
