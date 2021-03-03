NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilton Brands of Naperville, Illinois announced today a voluntary national recall of all lots of six sprinkles products and one kit containing affected sprinkles, because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

A full list of recalled products with photos and SKUs, which were distributed nationally through retail stores, mail, order, and direct delivery, is as follows:

Product Name: Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit

Item #: 1900-0-0054

Brand: Wilton/Tasty    

Product Name: Holiday Home Assorted Treat Toppings

Item #: 710-0-0207    

Brand: Holiday Home

Product Name: Valentine Chip Crunch Sprinkles

Item #: 710-4277

Brand: Wilton

Product Name: Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles

Item #: 710-5364

Brand: Wilton

Product Name: Holiday Mix Sprinkles

Item #: 710-7649    

Brand: Wilton

Product Name: Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles

Item #: 710-9704

Brand: Wilton

Product Name: Assorted Treat Toppings Sprinkles

Item #: 710-9722

Brand: Wilton

This recall is being initiated because of one reported allergic reaction to date associated with one of the recalled products. Wilton is recalling all affected products with a similar formulation. The health and safety of our consumers is our primary concern and we are acting with the highest degree of caution and urgency to address this issue. Wilton has ceased production and distribution of the affected products.

Consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

These products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors nationwide. A full list of retailers that have carried this product can be found at http://www.wilton.com/recall.

For questions about the voluntary recall, please call our Consumer Care Hotline at 1-800-794-5866, Mondays thru Thursdays, 8 am to 4:30 pm CT, and Fridays, 8 am to 1 pm CT, or by sending an email to productrecall@wilton.com.

Wilton Brands LLC is the parent company of Wilton Industries Inc.

For images of recalled products, please visit http://www.wilton.com/recall.

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a leading brand in baking and cake decorating. At Wilton, we're passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to every consumer. Find out more at http://www.wilton.com.

Media Contact

Lulette Gehron, Wilton Brands, +1 6308102631, pressroom@wilton.com

 

SOURCE Wilton Brands

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.