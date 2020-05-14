WCE_Logo.jpg

Windy City Equipment Service, Inc

 By Windy City Equipment Service, Inc

PHOENIX, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windy City Equipment (WCE), a provider of HVAC, Refrigeration, and Kitchen Equipment repair, has decided to give back to the restaurant community by extending free service to their customers & any other restaurants that need help getting back on their feet.

"This industry has allowed me, my family, and my team the opportunity to succeed.  Now is our chance to give back and really let them know how much they are appreciated," said Josh Zolin, CEO of Windy City Equipment.

There are some basic restrictions for utilizing the free service incentive, as anticipated, but WCE has been very up front and transparent about those restrictions.

Amid the struggling economy, this might be just what some restaurants need to jumpstart their operation and ensure that their most valuable assets are ready to bear the load of the upcoming volume.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/Um8XJ_dfHQg

To learn more, visit: https://www.wcecommercial.com/free-service/

Once again, Windy City Equipment prove themselves to be the leader in commercial facilities maintenance, specifically cooking equipment, HVAC, and refrigeration repair & installation. They operate three branches in Phoenix & Tucson, Arizona and Houston, Texas. 

 

CONTACT INFORMATION

Windy City Equipment: 800-972-3509

http://www.WCECommercial.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshzolin/

YouTube Tutorials can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/windycityequipment

For general inquiries, Email Josh at: 239812@email4pr.com

