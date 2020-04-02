PHOENIX, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "What stands in the way, becomes the way." Windy City Equipment Service (WCE) has taken this Stoic philosophy to a whole new level. When COVID-19 was first identified as a crisis, WCE took immediate action, predicting the needs of those they serve. As with many businesses, they saw their clientele in the restaurant industry suffer the effects seemingly overnight.
"As much as I care about my business and my team, right now is when our customers need us the most," says Josh Zolin, CEO, "We need to put ourselves in their shoes and understand what their needs are even before they do."
In addition to implementing new company-wide procedures recommended by the CDC to protect their staff and their customers from COVID-19, some of the ways WCE has begun to innovate the commercial facilities maintenance industry are by:
1. Offering Live-Streaming Diagnosis that allows them to remotely connect to customer's mobile phone. A technician can then view the customer's camera to see and hear the problem without ever setting foot in the facility. The hope is that this will alleviate the need to roll a truck to the location or identify any parts necessary to achieve a first-time fix. Free of charge. Powered by XOi Technologies.
2. Releasing their entire library of how-to video tutorials on YouTube. Josh began creating how-to videos for basic repairs and maintenance on commercial cooking, HVAC, and refrigeration equipment in 2013. He has compiled over 300 videos of industry related material: premium, for advanced users and basic, for novice users. As of 3/30/20, WCE has made these videos publicly available in hopes of helping struggling restaurants through these trying times by avoiding the need to place a service call. Free of charge.
3. Waiving overtime rates for Saturday & Sunday service. As a courtesy to their customer base, WCE will no longer charge overtime rates on the weekends. This is a permanent change for the Phoenix market. All other markets will resume standard billing procedures May 1st, 2020.
4. Providing a FREE SERVICE day for customers. The date has not yet been confirmed, but WCE has announced that they will be providing free service for one day in hopes of helping struggling facilities to gain traction before reopening to the public. Restrictions apply. For details visit http://www.WCECommercial.com/free-service
When Josh was questioned about the cost of such services, his response was simple, "The cost of doing nothing is much more… If my customers don't survive, neither does WCE. We are all in this together."
Once again, Windy City Equipment prove themselves to be the leader in commercial facilities maintenance, specifically cooking equipment, HVAC, and refrigeration repair & installation. They operate three branches in Phoenix & Tucson, Arizona and Houston, Texas.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Windy City Equipment: 800-972-3509
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshzolin/
YouTube Tutorials can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/windycityequipment
For general inquiries, Email Josh at: 237176@email4pr.com