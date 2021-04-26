HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine Chips, the innovators behind the first gourmet chip made exclusively for wine pairing and wine snacking, today removed the velvet rope and widened access to its Private Reserve Club (PRC). Having been tested for months by thousands of the company's most loyal customers, the Wine Chips limited edition flavors have been a huge hit. The Private Reserve Club's small-batch flavors are produced by the company's very own Batch Masters in their gourmet Innovation Kitchen in Southern California.
Private Reserve flavors, including Jamon Iberico, Dry Aged Ribeye, Hawaiian Red Sea Salt, Spicy Calabrese, and Sweet Coconut Curry are so exclusive and so special, that club members might have difficulty choosing between them and the company's flagship cheese flavors.
Fans will love all of the other delicious flavors in the Private Reserve Club store. Prospective members have three club tiers to choose from – Private Reserve Gold, Private Reserve Platinum, and Private Reserve Diamond – starting at $12.99 a month.
The company officially launched at the end of 2019, and saw tremendous growth in 2020, according to Emily Wines, one of the Wine Chips Master Sommeliers and the Chair of the Court of Master Sommeliers, U.S.
"We are so proud of what we have accomplished with Wine Chips and are delighted to launch our Private Reserve Club," says Ms. Wines. "Who doesn't love delicious potato chips? Here we have an easy snack that actually stands up to the incredible experience of drinking the wine itself. It's incredibly easy to explain to customers at the tastings that I do, as the appeal of Wine Chips is just so obvious and intuitive!" she shares.
Private Reserve Club Tiers:
Private Reserve Gold - $12.99/month:
- 3 oz. Private Reserve Tube
- Purchase from the Private Reserve Shop
- Free Delivery for Subscription Plan Items
Private Reserve Platinum - $18.99/month:
- 3 oz. Private Reserve Tube + Replacement Bag
- Purchase from the Private Reserve Shop
- Free Delivery for Subscription Plan Items
- 10% Site-Wide Club Discount
- $4.99 Flat-Rate Delivery
Private Reserve Diamond - $29.99/month:
- Two 3oz. Private Reserve Tubes + Two Replacement Bags
- Purchase from the Private Reserve Shop
- Free Delivery for Subscription Plan Items
- 10% Site-Wide Club Discount
- $4.99 Flat-Rate Delivery
- Individual Item Ordering
Sarah Boulay-Haupt is the Vice President of Retail for Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, and is a big fan of the flavor innovations that Wine Chips offers. "We've done a number of collaborations with Wine Chips," said Ms. Boulay-Haupt. "From a Bombay Spice flavor that we offered to our Cooper's Hawk Wine Club subscribers to Candied Bacon, a treat that was included in the Screen Actors Guild Award gift boxes earlier this month, Wine Chips never ceases to impress with their creativity and execution," says Ms. Boulay-Haupt.
Created by an earnest, diverse, and highly committed team, the fresh, hand-crafted chips offer the feel of an instant party when enjoyed with a glass of wine. Alongside a small group of passionate oenophiles, exuberant chip connoisseurs and a talented team of Master Sommeliers, entrepreneur Jonathan Strietzel first embarked on his journey to develop the perfect snack product for wine lovers back in 2017.
Batch after batch, taste-test after taste-test, they collaborated over countless glasses of wine until they found the answer: a lattice cut, extra thick chip, with powerful, flavorful seasonings intended to help wine lovers feel the perfect balance when paired with the proper wine.
Wine Chips began with three flagship flavors – Smoked Gouda, Blue Cheese and Manchego – to enhance one's experience by creating an equilibrium with the specific fruits, tannins and acidity in the wines. The company has gradually added new gourmet cheeses and other exotic flavors over the past year, and now with the Wine Chips Private Reserve Club, members will receive one exclusive and wonderful new flavor every month. Occasionally, limited quantity flavors will drop without notice. "It's been a labor of love and the beginning of a beautiful friendship," said Mr. Strietzel.
Wine Chips is excited to find additional ways to cultivate a following amongst Private Reserve Club members going forward.
Follow Wine Chips on Instagram and Facebook:
https://www.instagram.com/winechips/
https://business.facebook.com/winesbestfriend/
MORE ABOUT WINE CHIPS:
Wine Chips was founded in 2017, perfected in 2019, and launched to the world in 2020 by entrepreneurs, family and friends. Wine Chips was born out of the desire to have a delicious, easy, and portable snack that pairs with wine and enhances wine enjoyment. The self-distributed, e-commerce brand was released quietly on social media, developing an immediately loyal following among specifically targeted wine lovers. Located in Huntington Beach, California, Wine Chips is also available at select upscale wine and gourmet food retailers nationwide.
Media Inquiries: For additional information about Wine Chips, to request samples, or to interview the company principals, please contact Amy Levy Public Relations at 310-444-5250.
Media Contact
Amy Levy, Amy Levy Public Relations, Inc., +1 (310) 444-5250, amy@amylevypr.com
SOURCE Wine Chips