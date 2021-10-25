NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 100% Cork and Wine.com, the nation's leading online wine retailer, are proud to announce an environmentally friendly partnership to raise awareness of the sustainability and natural benefits of cork closures. In November, Wine.com will launch a national cork promotion that will feature a groundbreaking cork recycling initiative. The sustainability push will coincide with National Recycling Day on November 15, and feature a curated list of cork-sealed wines from some of America's leading sustainable wine producers who are partnering with 100% Cork. The list of eco-friendly wines is available at wine.com/choosecork.
The promotion will include a virtual wine tasting on November 4, with industry leaders in sustainability: Ridge Vineyards (represented by Head Winemaker and COO John Olney), Groth Vineyards & Winery (represented by President and CEO Suzanne Groth), and Willamette Valley Vineyards (represented by CEO and President Jim Bernau). Wine lovers wishing to taste along and learn from these sustainability leaders can register to attend at https://www.wine.com/content/landing/virtual-tastings.
"Sustainability is at the forefront of our minds, as it is for our suppliers and customers," said Michael Osborn, Wine.com founder and executive vice president. "We are pleased to partner with 100% Cork to educate our customers about the benefits of cork while also offering them an easy way to take action and start recycling immediately."
The sustainability partnership was born out of a shared goal of addressing some of the most pressing ecological issues facing the wine industry today, and to help build awareness of corks' intrinsic benefits as a natural and renewable closure. "We are delighted to partner with Wine.com on this groundbreaking cork promotion that will increase accessibility to cork recycling for households across the country," said João Rui Ferreira, vice-president of The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR). "By partnering with Wine.com, 100% Cork will be able to inform wine lovers about the many benefits of cork as a natural, renewable and sustainable product. Cork is the highest quality wine closure on the wine market and remains the gold standard for premium wineries around the world."
At the heart of the 100% Cork and Wine.com partnership will be a first-of-its-kind e-commerce cork recycling initiative. Utilizing the services of ReCORK, Wine.com will provide envelopes made from durable recycled paper for shipping and recycling used cork closures. Each envelope holds up to 55 natural corks and features a QR code that wine lovers can scan to create shipping labels allowing for easy drop off at USPS locations. The QR codes will also provide additional discounts on select premium wines bottled under natural cork on Wine.com, as well as special offers on high-end products made from recycled corks, including yoga blocks, performance footbeds, and footwear at ReCORK and SOLE.
Natural cork closures have a negative carbon footprint when used to seal wines bottled in glass containers, according to recent studies conducted by three of the world's largest auditing companies. A single stopper has a balance of up to - 309 grams of CO2; numbers for sparkling wine stoppers go even higher at up to - 589 grams.
Working with ReCORK, 100% Cork will help educate wine lovers around the country about the full life cycle of cork closures once they are pulled from a bottle, highlighting the small but highly impactful ways that wine drinkers can become climate activists through the simple process of recycling cork, through its initiative with Wine.com.
100% Cork is an educational communications campaign about wine cork stoppers. The mission of the campaign is to provide the wine industry and consumers with the latest information and research on the benefits of natural cork. The campaign was established by the Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) with support from the Cork Quality Council to increase awareness of the unique qualities and sustainability of natural cork.
Associação Portuguesa da Cortiça (APCOR) represents and promotes the Portuguese cork industry and its products. APCOR is the employers' association of national scope, created in 1956 and is based in Santa Maria de Lamas, at the heart of the cork industry around 30 kilometers from Porto, Portugal's second largest city. Membership of the association is open to all companies operating in the fields of production, marketing or export of cork products. The organization advocates on behalf of the Portuguese cork industry worldwide and is the driving force of an industry based on tradition, innovation and sustainability.
Wine.com offers selection, guidance, personalization and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited shipping all year by joining StewardShip. For more information, visit the company's website at wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
ReCORK™ creates high-performance, carbon-negative composite materials and components using natural recycled cork. ReCORK™ was launched as a natural wine cork recycling program in 2008 by Canadian footwear company SOLE™. It has since become the largest program of its kind in North America, with an R&D team dedicated to innovation around the cork recycling process. ReCORK's proprietary material, ReCORK™ Recycled Cork, redefines what's possible using cork, offering a natural, sustainable, versatile alternative to foams and plastics derived from fossil fuels. ReCORK's mission is to make petroleum-based foams and plastics obsolete. Learn more at recork.com.
