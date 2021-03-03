VIENNA, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) and Wine Country Gift Baskets® (WCGB) are partnered to deliver a superior shopping experience.
For more than a decade, VIP has worked hand-in-hand with WCGB to leverage the power of Micro Focus LoadRunner Professional software to ensure peak performance from their online eCommerce store to support their mission critical seasonal onslaught of customer orders.
WCGB experienced a dramatic increase in holiday orders during Q4. The company also saw a significant uptick in sales throughout the year, as shoppers chose to use gift baskets as a way to connect with friends and family in 2020. The expansion of their corporate sales initiatives also helped to drive significant year over year growth.
"VIP stress tests our full IT infrastructure ahead of our most demanding buying seasons," said Al Niemuth, General Manager, Wine Country Gift Baskets. "Together, we proactively pinpoint areas of concern before they can impact our ability to deliver the high level of service our customers have come to expect."
The WCGB website is optimized to handle requests in excess of 12,000,000 per hour and order entries of more than 25,000 per hour.
"We have worked closely with Wine Country Gift Baskets throughout our longstanding partnership to assure they are well prepared for their busiest shopping periods," said Jeff Bettcher, Chief Business Development Officer of VIP. "We are deeply committed to helping our clients best serve their customers."
About Wine Country Gift Baskets
Wine Country Gift Baskets® (WCGB) has provided distinctive, high-end gift baskets filled with gourmet food, fruit, coffee and wine for delivery to consumers and businesses for more than 35 years. Sourcing in our home state of California, one of the highest producing states of quality wine going back to the 1700s, we partner with many different growers, winemakers and wineries. In addition to offering a broad selection of gift baskets from favorite wineries, these relationships allow us to source our own grapes and work with winemakers to create wine baskets that you and your gift recipients will love. https://www.winecountrygiftbaskets.com
About VIP
Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) provides industry-leading management consulting, system integration, and technology deployment solutions. VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP brings expertise in how to deploy systems that align people, processes, and technology to accelerate strategic change and to deliver business results in partnership with its clients. Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. For more information, visit https://trustvip.com.
