The Canned Challenge is the world's first professionally judged competition committed to defining excellence in canned alcoholic drinks. The Canned Challenge tasting contest will be conducted double-blind by a prestigious panel of mixologists, bartenders, beverage professionals, sommeliers, buyers, and trade members. The Canned Challenge Packaging and Design Contest will be juried by a committee of art directors, designers, and retailers, focusing on key elements that help a brand stand out from its competitors.
Canned alcoholic drinks are convenient and enjoyable in various situations, including at home, at the beach, on the boat, on the golf course, or camping. With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting everyone, canned adult beverages are shaking up the beverage industry.
The 2021 Canned Challenge is now accepting canned beverages in the following categories:
•Hard Seltzer •Spiked Spritzers •Premixed / Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Cocktails •Mixers •Wine •CBD Infused •Hard Cider •Hard Kombucha •Sake
"Our well-rounded, seasoned panel of judges will taste products double-blind and achieve the fairest scoring results possible," said Christopher J. Davies, Wine Country Network CEO and Co-Founder. "We are looking to identify the absolute best products in this exciting category!"
The 2021 Canned Challenge will announce winners in late September, right before the busy holiday buying season. Consumers will be able to view the winner's list online and seek top-scored products locally. Winners will have the opportunity to promote their results with royalty-free digital images of the competition medals and other valuable brand marketing assets.
