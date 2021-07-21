BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine Country Network, publishers of Wine Country International magazine, and producers of six professional beverage competitions have announced that the third annual Tequila Mezcal Challenge (TMC) is now accepting entries in more than sixty categories of Tequila, Mezcal and Agave spirits.
The company is organizing the TMC and selecting a prestigious panel of Tequila & Mezcal professionals consisting of Master Sommeliers, F&B Directors, Journalists, and Retailers Buyers. Several recognized Tequila Mezcal experts from around the US will participate as guest judges.
Christopher J. Davies, Wine Country Network, CEO and Co-Founder stated, "Serious tequila deserves serious recognition. Our well-rounded panel of experts will taste the Tequilas, Mezcal & Agave Spirits "double-blind" and achieve the fairest scoring results possible. We plan to separate spirits in different price points for our popular categories to maintain an even playing field. We are looking to identify the absolute best products in this exciting category!"
There are currently around 150 distilleries in Mexico, making Tequila, Mezcal, and Agave products. There are now over 1,500 Tequila brands, with more coming online every week. In 2020, top competition winners included:
- Geu Beez Mezcal Espadin "Best of Show"
- Cierto Tequila "2020 Hot Tequila Brand"
The 3rd Annual Tequila Mezcal Challenge will occur on November 13 & 14, 2021, at the Origin Hotel in Westminster, Colorado. The competition is now open to Craft Distillers, Merchant Bottlers, Brand Marketers, Commercial Distilleries, and Duty-Free Spirits Producers. Producers, Importers, and Distributors are now encouraged to enter their products online before November 1, 2021. For details visit: TEQMEZCHALLENGE.COM
Media Contact
Christopher J. Davies, Wine Country Network, Inc, +1 303 665-0855, cdavies@winecountrynetwork.com
SOURCE Wine Country Network, Inc