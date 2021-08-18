NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine & Spirits Magazine announces the Top 100 Wineries of 2021, showcased in the 35th Annual Buying Guide to be published Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Every year, Wine & Spirits tastes thousands of wines through an exclusive blind tasting process and, from those tastings, the editors select the Top 100 Wineries of the year. From Burgundy in the center of France to Margaret River in Western Australia, these awards call out remarkable portfolios of wines.

A selection of the Top 100 Wineries will be showcased at the 18th Annual Top 100 Tasting Event on Thursday October 14th at City View at METREON in San Francisco. Along with some of the best wines from around the globe, there will be small bites served by exceptional local restaurants and purveyors.

"Our Top 100 event went virtual last year," says Publisher Joshua Greene, "and though we loved sharing the work of these great producers with an international audience, we missed the annual celebration with friends in San Francisco. We're excited to be coming back!"

Wine & Spirits will endeavor to make the Top 100 Tasting as safe as possible for everyone involved. All attendees will be required to provide proof of vaccination; there will be temperature checks at check-in, tables distanced in the ample indoor/outdoor event space, attendance limits and safety measures enforced at the event. The production team will closely monitor the local public-health situation in the lead-up to the event.

Tickets to the Top 100 will be available for purchase Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Proceeds benefit SF Baykeeper, an advocate for clean water in the local watershed, including the north coast vinelands. Tickets will be available at wineandspiritsmagazine.com/top100tasting, and include a one-year subscription to the publication.

For more details, images, and interview requests, please contact Event Director, Louise Nightingale, lnightingale@wineandspiritsmagazine.com. A complete list of the Top 100 Wineries of 2021 appears with this release as well as on wineandspiritsmagazine.com.

Wine & Spirits Magazine's Top 100 Wineries of 2021

ARGENTINA

Catena Zapata

AUSTRALIA

d'Arenberg

Penfolds

Woodlands

AUSTRIA

Frischengruber

Neumeister

Schloss Gobelsburg

Stagard

CHILE

J. Bouchon

Concha y Toro

Undurraga

FRANCE

Domaine des Baumard

Champagne Bollinger

Château du Moulin-à-Vent

Clos Cibonne

Domaine Philippe Colin

Château d'Aussières

Chateau d'Esclans

Domaine Marcel Deiss

Delas Frères

Fournier Père & Fils

E.Guigal

Maison Louis Jadot

Champagne Krug

Lucien Le Moine

Domaine Michel Magnien et Fils

Domaines Ott

Champagne Louis Roederer

Domaine Sipp Mack

Trimbach

Champagne Jean Vesselle

GERMANY

Dönnhoff

Fritz Haag

Kruger-Rumpf

Dr. Loosen

GREECE

Alpha Estate

Estate Argyros

Sclavos

Domaine Sigalas

HUNGARY

Royal Tokaji

ITALY

Fratelli Alessandria

Elvio Cogno

Elena Fucci

Gaja

Feudi di San Gregorio

Le Macchiole

Le Ragnaie

Rocca di Montegrossi

Paolo Scavino

Tasca d'Almerita

Tenuta delle Terre Nere

G.D. Vajra

Vietti

PORTUGAL

Blandy's

Dow's

Anselmo Mendes

Quinta do Vallado

SOUTH AFRICA

Mullineux

SPAIN

Buil & Giné

González Byass

R. López de Heredia

Marqués de Murrieta

Muga

Suertes del Marqués

Tempos Vega Sicilia

UNITED STATES

Ambassador Wines of Washington

Ashes & Diamonds

Au Bon Climat

Bergström

Beringer

Big Basin Vineyards

Brooks

Cadence

Calera

Chanin

Chateau Ste. Michelle

Deovlet Wines

Diamond Creek

Donkey & Goat

Duckhorn Vineyards

Gramercy Cellars

Hendry

Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard

Hirsch

Iron Horse

Johan

King Estate

Lingua Franca

Mount Eden

Native9

Ovum

Pepper Bridge Winery

Radio-Coteau

Ravines

Ridge Vineyards

Scar of the Sea

Storybook Mountain

Talley

The Eyrie

Walter Scott

About Wine & Spirits Magazine

Founded in 1982, Wine & Spirits is published seven times a year and read by over 200,000 members of America's wine community. Consumers and wine professionals read the magazine for information on established and up- and-coming regions and producers, the art and science of viticulture, industry happenings and food and wine pairing. Wine & Spirits, the only wine publication to win the James Beard award five times for excellence in wine writing, evaluates more than 11,500 bottlings every year.

About SF Baykeeper

Since 1989, Baykeeper has been the pollution watchdog for San Francisco Bay, an advocate for clean water, which is critical to the Bay Area as well as to the wine industry. The Top 100 Tasting Event raises money and awareness for SF Baykeeper, helping to protect water resources and support initiatives to fight water pollution. Visit baykeeper.org for more information.

Media Contact

Louise Nightingale, Wine & Spirits Magazine, +1 213 629 0200 Ext: 101, lnightingale@wineandspiritsmagazine.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Wine & Spirits Magazine

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.