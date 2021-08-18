NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine & Spirits Magazine announces the Top 100 Wineries of 2021, showcased in the 35th Annual Buying Guide to be published Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Every year, Wine & Spirits tastes thousands of wines through an exclusive blind tasting process and, from those tastings, the editors select the Top 100 Wineries of the year. From Burgundy in the center of France to Margaret River in Western Australia, these awards call out remarkable portfolios of wines.
A selection of the Top 100 Wineries will be showcased at the 18th Annual Top 100 Tasting Event on Thursday October 14th at City View at METREON in San Francisco. Along with some of the best wines from around the globe, there will be small bites served by exceptional local restaurants and purveyors.
"Our Top 100 event went virtual last year," says Publisher Joshua Greene, "and though we loved sharing the work of these great producers with an international audience, we missed the annual celebration with friends in San Francisco. We're excited to be coming back!"
Wine & Spirits will endeavor to make the Top 100 Tasting as safe as possible for everyone involved. All attendees will be required to provide proof of vaccination; there will be temperature checks at check-in, tables distanced in the ample indoor/outdoor event space, attendance limits and safety measures enforced at the event. The production team will closely monitor the local public-health situation in the lead-up to the event.
Tickets to the Top 100 will be available for purchase Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Proceeds benefit SF Baykeeper, an advocate for clean water in the local watershed, including the north coast vinelands. Tickets will be available at wineandspiritsmagazine.com/top100tasting, and include a one-year subscription to the publication.
For more details, images, and interview requests, please contact Event Director, Louise Nightingale, lnightingale@wineandspiritsmagazine.com. A complete list of the Top 100 Wineries of 2021 appears with this release as well as on wineandspiritsmagazine.com.
Wine & Spirits Magazine's Top 100 Wineries of 2021
ARGENTINA
Catena Zapata
AUSTRALIA
d'Arenberg
Penfolds
Woodlands
AUSTRIA
Frischengruber
Neumeister
Schloss Gobelsburg
Stagard
CHILE
J. Bouchon
Concha y Toro
Undurraga
FRANCE
Domaine des Baumard
Champagne Bollinger
Château du Moulin-à-Vent
Clos Cibonne
Domaine Philippe Colin
Château d'Aussières
Chateau d'Esclans
Domaine Marcel Deiss
Delas Frères
Fournier Père & Fils
E.Guigal
Maison Louis Jadot
Champagne Krug
Lucien Le Moine
Domaine Michel Magnien et Fils
Domaines Ott
Champagne Louis Roederer
Domaine Sipp Mack
Trimbach
Champagne Jean Vesselle
GERMANY
Dönnhoff
Fritz Haag
Kruger-Rumpf
Dr. Loosen
GREECE
Alpha Estate
Estate Argyros
Sclavos
Domaine Sigalas
HUNGARY
Royal Tokaji
ITALY
Fratelli Alessandria
Elvio Cogno
Elena Fucci
Gaja
Feudi di San Gregorio
Le Macchiole
Le Ragnaie
Rocca di Montegrossi
Paolo Scavino
Tasca d'Almerita
Tenuta delle Terre Nere
G.D. Vajra
Vietti
PORTUGAL
Blandy's
Dow's
Anselmo Mendes
Quinta do Vallado
SOUTH AFRICA
Mullineux
SPAIN
Buil & Giné
González Byass
R. López de Heredia
Marqués de Murrieta
Muga
Suertes del Marqués
Tempos Vega Sicilia
UNITED STATES
Ambassador Wines of Washington
Ashes & Diamonds
Au Bon Climat
Bergström
Beringer
Big Basin Vineyards
Brooks
Cadence
Calera
Chanin
Chateau Ste. Michelle
Deovlet Wines
Diamond Creek
Donkey & Goat
Duckhorn Vineyards
Gramercy Cellars
Hendry
Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard
Hirsch
Iron Horse
Johan
King Estate
Lingua Franca
Mount Eden
Native9
Ovum
Pepper Bridge Winery
Radio-Coteau
Ravines
Ridge Vineyards
Scar of the Sea
Storybook Mountain
Talley
The Eyrie
Walter Scott
About Wine & Spirits Magazine
Founded in 1982, Wine & Spirits is published seven times a year and read by over 200,000 members of America's wine community. Consumers and wine professionals read the magazine for information on established and up- and-coming regions and producers, the art and science of viticulture, industry happenings and food and wine pairing. Wine & Spirits, the only wine publication to win the James Beard award five times for excellence in wine writing, evaluates more than 11,500 bottlings every year.
About SF Baykeeper
Since 1989, Baykeeper has been the pollution watchdog for San Francisco Bay, an advocate for clean water, which is critical to the Bay Area as well as to the wine industry. The Top 100 Tasting Event raises money and awareness for SF Baykeeper, helping to protect water resources and support initiatives to fight water pollution. Visit baykeeper.org for more information.
Media Contact
Louise Nightingale, Wine & Spirits Magazine, +1 213 629 0200 Ext: 101, lnightingale@wineandspiritsmagazine.com
