MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is what happens when Haute Living goes wine tasting with reigning NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — led by Wine Access' brilliant MW of Wine Vanessa Conlin and moderated by Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler — followed by a surprise appearance and football discussion with Oscar-winning actor and former Haute Living cover star Casey Affleck.
CLICK HERE to view the entire conversation and wine tasting.
ABOUT THE WINES
Vanessa and Aaron enjoyed a wonderful evening as they tasted and discussed the following wines:
A gorgeous 2018 Stephane Ogier Mon Village Cote Rotie Rhone Valley 750 ml; A lovely 2016 Ballot Millot & Fils Meursault Charmes Premier Cru 750 ml; Last but not least, 2017 Hirsch Vineyards Estate Pinot Noir Reserve Sonoma Coast 750 ml.
