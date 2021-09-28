NAPA, Calif., Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition today released the next annual set of exclusive Cabernet Sauvignons in the Vintner Collection, a limited-production, 10-bottle compilation of Napa Valley Cabernets. Each wine is a custom Cabernet Sauvignon blend, presented in a unique, silk-screened bottle that includes an image of the Napa Valley Vine Trail map. The 10-bottle set comes with a custom wooden display holder and a complimentary tasting at any one Vintner Collection winery. When all 10 bottles are lined up, the wine collection reveals the actual map of the trail, making for a beautiful cellar display that supports an important cause.
"Buy wine, build a trail. The Vintner Collection is a once-in-a-lifetime set of wines that makes for the perfect holiday gift," said Chuck McMinn, Founder and President of the Napa Valley Vine Trail. "These are wines you won't find anywhere else and with fewer than 800 sets available, this is a highly collectible addition to a cellar."
The Vine Trail Vintner Collection was created in partnership with 10 leading Napa Valley Cabernet producers including Alpha Omega, Crocker & Starr, Gemstone, Rocca, Newton, Silver Oak, Spottswoode, Tamber Bey, Vineyard 29, and Whitehall Lane. Purchases fund the completion of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, a 47-mile car-free, paved path that runs along Highway 29 from Vallejo to Calistoga. Each Vintner Collection winery donated three barrels of wine to produce just 800 Vintner Collection sets and the wines were produced for the sole purpose of supporting the Vine Trail.
The Vine Trail Coalition introduced the first two bottles of the set last year, with the release of 2018 vintage wines from Alpha Omega and Vineyard 29. Amazing winery partnerships have allowed the coalition to release five more bottles in 2021, bringing the total current released bottles to seven. Any new purchases made this year will include a shipment of all seven currently released bottles; the remaining three bottles will be shipped when wines are released in 2023 and 2024.
The October 2021 release includes:
- 2019 Crocker & Starr Cabernet Sauvignon
- 2019 Newton Cabernet Sauvignon
- 2019 Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
- 2019 Tamber Bey Cabernet Sauvignon
- 2019 Whitehall Lane Cabernet Sauvignon
Pricing
The 10-bottle wine set is priced at $5,000, with proceeds going to complete the Vine Trail. Buyers can purchase the set online for a single up-front payment of $4,500. 100% of the purchase goes to support the trail. The 2021 releases will ship in October 2021 and the wines can be purchased online at http://www.vinetrail.org/wine.
Other Ways to Support the Trail
There are also many other ways to support the Napa Valley Vine Trail this holiday season. Leave a lasting impression as a supporter in the form of an engraved Footprint installed at a Vine Trail Shelter. Footprints offer the opportunity to have a personal sentiment engraved on solid aluminum and permanently affixed in concrete. A footprint can be purchased online at http://www.vinetrail.org/pub/htdocs/footprints.html
About The Napa Valley Vine Trail
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is a grass-roots nonprofit with a vision to build a walking/biking trail system to connect the entire Napa Valley -- physically, artistically, and culturally. The coalition works to design, fund, construct, and maintain, 47 safe and scenic miles of level, paved, family-friendly, dog-friendly, free-access Class I trail, stretching from the Vallejo Ferry to Calistoga. More information on the Vintner Collection can be found at vinetrail.org/wine, Facebook, Instagram @NVVineTrail.
Media Contact
Ashley Teplin, Studio 707, 707.287.9727, ashley@studio-707.com
SOURCE Studio 707