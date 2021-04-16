NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chile, the world's fourth largest wine exporter and sixth largest source of wine imports in the U.S., registered an encouraging performance in 2020, with U.S. retail sales compensating for a significant pandemic-related drop in on-premise business. Chilean wine imports performed particularly well in the $10-$15 segment, growing 5.7% in 2020. Growth also proved to be more stable than that of other wine imports during the same period.
Aurelio Montes Sr., President, Wines of Chile, credits resilience in the U.S. market to the long-time strength and brand recognition of Chilean wines at retail, with consumers turning to tried-and-trusted brands during a tough year. But: "The pandemic has forced us to evolve, plan for uncertainty, become better at what we do, build more with less, and to connect with consumers as never before."
To build on momentum, Wines of Chile USA is now poised to activate Sustainability 365, a trade- and consumer-facing campaign developed in tandem with Colangelo & Partners, and planned around the theme: "Drink Sustainable. Drink Chile." Eighty percent of Chilean wine exports are certified sustainable, representing one of the most regionally diverse and eco-friendly wine selections on the planet. Chile's wide-ranging wine sustainability code has long served as an inspiration for numerous other countries and wine regions.
Wines of Chile USA's first-ever Sustainability 365 campaign comprises:
- The inaugural VinePair Green Wine Festival https://vinepair.com/sustainability-week-2021/. Wines of Chile is the primary sponsor of this April 19-22 digital drinks festival, featuring five webinars, each exploring different aspects of sustainability and what makes sustainable wines special.
- Six invitation-only sustainability-themed webinars and tastings for members of the trade, led by Master Sommelier Brett Zimmerman, starting on Earth Day, April 22, and concluding in June.
- An innovative new e-commerce addition integrated into http://www.winesofchile.org/en, enabling consumers to purchase directly via the website landing page. As of April 21, visitors to the site will be referred to stores in their neighborhood to buy the wines they learn about. The site acts as a virtual referral service, providing direct access to over 1,750 stores in over 580 U.S. cities.
- A dedicated retailer program for national accounts, multi-unit chains and independent retailers, offering customized e-commerce promotions designed to raise awareness for Chilean wines. Participating accounts include Binny's Beverage Depot, Crown & Wine Spirits, Gary's Wine & Marketplace, Kroger, and Mega Liquors.
- A SevenFifty.com Wines of Chile regional guide, products landing page and sponsored ordering incentive, active late April through July.
- Media partner Wine Enthusiast to support the campaign and promote Wines of Chile through an advertorial, newsletter, and dedicated ads, May through June.
- A social media campaign, including a Chile Unfiltered Instagram Live series and influencer sample program. Dedicated posts through July will highlight all campaign activations, supporting participating wineries and retailers, and educating consumers at large on the Chilean wine industry's long-standing commitment to sustainability.
Thirty-three member wineries have signed on for the Sustainability 365 campaign – the largest number on record for a Wines of Chile promotion. Participants include: Concha y Toro, Natura Wines, Viña Santa Rita, Toro de Piedra, VIK, VSPT (Viña San Pedro Tarapaca), Montes, La Playa, Los Vascos, Veramonte, Escudo Rojo, Aromo, Viña Koyle, TerraNoble, Santa Ema, Aresti, Casa Silva, Ventisquero, Maquis, Viña Errazuriz, Cono Sur, Lapostolle, Viña Garcés Silva, VIA Wines, Matetic, Odjfell Vineyards, Miguel Torres, William Cole, Quintay, Bouchon, Viña Morandé, Echeverria, and Tabali.
About Wines of Chile: The mission of Wines of Chile is to promote the quality and image of Chilean wines throughout the world. With offices in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil and Chile, the organization, working closely with ProChile, develops and offers promotional and educational programs. Its members represent over 75% percent of Chile's bottled wine exports. http://www.winesofchile.org
