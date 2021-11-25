CINCINNATI, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday season is fast approaching, and the seasonal menu at Wings and Rings is well-curated for the celebration. The 85-unit restaurant and bar franchise will roll out a new limited-time menu from November 22 through December 31.
Wings and Rings is officially bringing back its fan-favorite Blueberry BBQ sauce; it will be featured as an option on the brand's signature chicken sandwich and chicken wings. The sauce was originally launched in July 2021 and was received with high acclaim by customers — so much so that the brand has decided on its return four months later.
"Our guests were delightfully surprised with the Blueberry Chipotle BBQ sauce when we launched it back in the summer," said Diane Matheson, the brand's vice president of marketing. "We're excited to welcome back the same positive response we received months ago, and we've already generated a ton of attention from something as simple as a new sauce."
The sauce itself is a sweet and spicy blend of blueberry and chipotle BBQ flavor, a medium heat level fit to spice up a wide range of menu items. Wings and Rings has curated its Blueberry BBQ Chicken Ringer to be featured on the seasonal menu - a beer-battered chicken breast topped with the fan-favorite sauce and a spicy slaw with candied pecans and dried cranberries.
Wings and Rings will also feature S'mores Funnel Cake Fries on its holiday menu. Two signature items combined — fries and smores — were tested at six brand locations, generating a collective lift in sales while developing word-of-mouth even prior to a formal launch. The item features the brand's indulgent funnel cake fries topped with melted marshmallows, Cinnamon Toast Crunch crumbles and chocolate sauce.
"People like to enjoy time with friends and family during the holidays, and we hope to provide that through our sharable, comfort-foods-with-a-twist menu," Matheson said.
Two new signature cocktails will also be featured on the holiday menu: a classic old fashioned made with Old Forester 86 Bourbon and a peach whiskey smash made with classic Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Wings and Rings is also offering a gift card special for the duration of its limited-time menu. For every $25 gift card purchased between November 22-December 31, guests will earn an additional $5 bonus card for use on a future visit. All gift cards can be purchased in store or online.
ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS:
Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is the club-level sports restaurant and bar - with chef inspired recipes, crave-worthy wings and chicken ringer sandwiches, custom-crafted cocktails, and an experience that encourages social connection. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win – Wings and Rings is where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion the everyday. With more than 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, visit http://www.wingsandrings.com.
Media Contact
Eliza Larson, Mainland, 3125263996, elarson@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Wings and Rings