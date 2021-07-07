GILBERT, Ariz., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A man on a mission, a mission of Monk Fruit. Brian Jensen, Marketing & Brand Director for Wisdom Natural Brands® has been awarded the Most Innovative Idea and Product Award for the entire SweetLeaf Organic Monk Fruit line of products. The product formulation, delicious, award-winning taste, amazing solution for consumers and incredible packaging awarded Jensen this high honor.
Jensen developed, directed, and led the team to introduce an all-new family of SweetLeaf Organic Monk Fruit sweeteners, with monk fruit as a delicious key ingredient.
Jensen says, "It was an honor to lead our team to create a delicious product with exciting packaging as an incredible solution for people of all ages. You really can have something that tastes good and helps you cut down on sugar. This line plays a role in weight loss and weight management, helps people with diabetes with blood sugar control, and cardiovascular risk as well. And all 18 products in powders and liquids in the Organic Monk Fruit line taste great and are simple to incorporate into your daily lifestyle." Jensen adds, "SweetLeaf Organic Monk Fruit is truly the perfect sugar alternative."
The liquids, when added to coffee, tea, smoothies, and water with rich flavors, such as Caramel Macchiato or Almond Amaretto to Chocolate Peanut Butter or Crème Brulée, and playful flavors, like Orange Passionfruit, Strawberry Guava, and Old-Fashioned Lemonade. From powder to drops, clear to flavors, the family of SweetLeaf Organic Monk Fruit is something SweetLeaf is proud to now offer our consumers.
Jensen received the prestigious award during the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards ceremony. "One of my greatest takeaways from the past year is this: resiliency is not defined as returning to what we once were; resiliency is about walking through hardship and coming out stronger and more focused than ever before," said Sarah Watts, President/CEO of the Gilbert Chamber about this years winners. All finalists were nominated by the local business community. Award recipients were determined by a committee of peer Chamber members and the Board of Directors.
"SweetLeaf Monk Fruit stands out for several reasons. It tastes great, it's USDA Organic status and NON-GMO Project verification, it's value priced, and offers unique flavors," says Brian Jensen. "With a clever package design we focused on making it informative, simple and fun. We are finding SweetLeaf Organic Monk Fruit casts a wide appeal to Millennials, Gen X and Z, and Boomers who are interested in better for you options with zero sugars, zero calories/carbs."
Wisdom Natural Brands® does business in more than 30 countries and throughout the United States. SweetLeaf® is a leading sugar alternative in natural, health food, and mainstream grocery stores.
About WISDOM NATURAL BRANDS®, maker of SweetLeaf® Sweetener and
SweetLeaf® Organic Monk Fruit Sweeteners
