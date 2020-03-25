MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WithoutWire Inventory Sciences, a leading provider of inventory management software, today announced that Jim Peterson has been named as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 19.
Peterson joins WithoutWire bringing decades of experience in leadership roles in the cloud and mobile software space.
Most recently, Peterson was Senior Vice President of Accruent where he had multiple leadership roles including integrating Verisae after its acquisition, forming and building partnerships, deploying an office in Germany, and working closely with the executive team. Previously, Peterson served in many operational and customer facing roles over 16 years building and growing Verisae, a software company that developed and sold CMMS, Energy Management, Sustainability, and IoT software globally.
Peterson said, "I am honored and excited for the opportunity to assume leadership of the company, which is a critical player in the inventory management space. I have a sincere respect for all the work that has taken place to transform WithoutWire and I look forward to working closely with the rest of the team to continue the development of our software. I am committed to fully engaging with all of our team members and customers, alike." Peterson will aid in developing the company's growth strategy and drive operational and financial efficiencies across the supply chain industry.
Travis Smith, Owner of WithoutWire, states that "Mr. Peterson and I worked together earlier in our careers and have a relationship spanning over 10 years and I'm honored to have him navigate our company to unprecedented success. Not only does he bring a deep understanding of business and revenue generation, but his leadership and strong background in building top performing teams will accelerate WithoutWire's growth. We are more than thrilled to have him join the company."
Peterson adds, "I am looking forward to building on the foundation that has been developed over the last 15 years. We have the opportunity to position WithoutWire as an incredibly strong partner in a very competitive market. Our technology and user-intuitive platforms provide organizations the perfect blend of functionality and usability that drive savings and efficiencies for our customers."
Today's announcement follows another strong year for WithoutWire regarding not only revenue growth, but company expansion as well.
About WithoutWire Inventory Sciences
For nearly 20 years, WithoutWire Inventory Sciences has been creating business innovations utilizing the latest Microsoft technology, developing robust and agile solutions for tracking inventory. We have solutions for Warehousing, Manufacturing, and Field Service Supply Chain, as well as many other vertical industries. We help automate inventory processes with real-time visibility across a diverse eco-system. We deliver our solutions as licensed on-premise software or cloud subscription services (SaaS).
