MT. ANGEL, Ore., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When customers' experiences are everything, serving outside in the cold is a very sensitive topic.
Restaurants have real fears thanks to the Covid-19 rulings. In fact, many have gone out of business due to lack of customers and an inability to keep their customers warm and socially distanced as they are serving outdoors.
Realizing restaurant businesses were struggling, Tyson Traeger, owner of Wood Pellet Products in Mt. Angel, Oregon, saw a need. He donated his Timber Stove patio heaters to local businesses like Gear Up Espresso in Silverton OR and Markum Inn Restaurant of Marquam, OR.
Tyson continues a legacy of innovation and family focused business, building Wood Pellet Products from the ground up in Mt. Angel. These small town ethics are evident in every aspect of Tyson's business. Along with providing a helping hand to local restaurants and breweries, Timber Stoves are manufactured and assembled entirely in Oregon.
Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a shortage of patio heaters in the U.S due to the increase in demand. Businesses are desperate for outdoor heating options.
Restaurants, bars, wineries, and even day care providers all across the nation found the solution. Sales are skyrocketing for Wood Pellet Products with their heaters growing in popularity, and for good reason.
Mark Burnett of Markum Inn Restaurant said, "This is by far the best option for our outdoor guests! Bar none, we looked at all options and these guys really figured it out. They offer the best heat delivery system for the cheapest way as pellets are a fraction of the cost of propane."
Timber Stoves provide an incredible 10-12 ft heating radius from the ground up, giving people a chance to safely come together and enjoy a real wood fire! The pellet fuel used is an industrial by-product of saw mills and burns so efficiently you literally see no smoke during operation. These wood pellet patio heaters operate at roughly half the cost compared to propane.
"It's so exciting to be part of the solution that brings people together safely and cost-effectively. Keeping storytelling happening around fires seems to be a cure for pretty much all of us. Having live conversations in a warm and safe way feels so good," said Tyson Traeger.
More detailed information and images can be found at http://www.woodpelletproducts.com.
Live coverage can be shot at:
Timber Stoves Manufacturing - 190 S Main Street, Mt. Angel, Oregon
Markum Inn Restaurant - 36903 S Hwy 213, Mt. Angel, Oregon
Gear Up Espresso - 442 McClaine Street, Silverton, Oregon
For additional questions, please contact Kirsten Klug, Marketing/Media Representative at 503-314-6701 or kirsten@healthyfunchoices.com
Other Testimonials:
"Timber Stoves has saved our business! With no indoor seating, we needed a solution to keep customers warm while they waited for their order. Using five Big Timber Elites, we were able to create a wall of warmth for our patrons against a New England winter. They burn hotter, longer, and cheaper than propane, smell like a wood stove, and can be placed anywhere. Any time I fill them up with wood pellets I make sure to set aside time to answer questions from curious customers, all of whom love them. Timber Stoves make the best patio heaters on the market!" - Perry Sparrow, Owner of Hot Chocolate Sparrow, Orleans, MA
Additional photos, videos available upon request.
Kirsten Klug, Marketing/Media Representative at 503-314-6701 or kirsten@healthyfunchoices.com or contact Wood Pellet Products owner directly Tyson Traeger at ttraeger@woodpelletproducts.com.
Media Contact
Tyson Traeger, Wood Pellet Products, +1 (503) 949-5010, ttraeger@woodpelletproducts.com
Kirsten Klug, Healthy & Fun Choices - Media/Marketing Agency, 503-314-6701, kirsten@healthyfunchoices.com
SOURCE Wood Pellet Products