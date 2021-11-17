ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Systems, a cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced that its Revel Enterprise® offering was recently selected by Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, the family-owned business that has dished up legendary Chicago-style pizza since 1971. Revel Enterprise has been deployed throughout the summer and is live in the pizzeria's 70 locations.
Lou Malnati's has served up legendary Chicago-style pizza throughout the Chicagoland area for 50 years, and has recently expanded to three other states. It is the oldest family name in deep dish pizza, and with a continued focus on quality, hospitality and its team members, the business looks forward to continued expansion in both its current markets and new markets. Lou Malnati's dishes out its famous pizza and other made-from-scratch menu items in 23 full service restaurants that also offer carryout and delivery, with the remainder of the pizzerias being smaller footprint stores that only offer carry and delivery.
"We rely on technology to fuel the efficiencies of our high-volume restaurants," said Ben Beckstrom, CIO, Lou Malnati's. "Given the unprecedented changes facing the restaurant industry today, the Revel Enterprise cloud-native platform provides the flexibility required to meet our evolving needs. While we can't always predict the future, we can be ready for it, and Revel Enterprise will help us innovate to solve what comes next."
The tech-forward pizzeria chose Revel Enterprise due to its cloud-native functionality and greater flexibility. Revel's open API allows Lou Malnati's to integrate several best-of-breed technologies such as eCommerce and payroll systems in order to achieve even broader functionality. As the pizzeria continues to open new locations, another key incentive was Revel's intuitive and sleek interface that provides a seamless employee experience. New employees can be trained in minutes and are provided easy access to reports, which is extremely important in a tight labor market.
"We are thrilled that such a well-known and highly-respected brand like Lou Malnati's chose Revel as the technology foundation to drive innovation across its more than 70 locations," said Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. "Revel Enterprise is clearly becoming the solution of choice for brands that want a modern, cloud-native platform that can help improve operations, diversify revenue streams and provide a best-in-class customer experience."
About Revel Systems
Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. Revel's platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel Enterprise® solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call (415) 744-1433.
