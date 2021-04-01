SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the fast moving world of wine, sometimes an old idea finds traction as something new and refreshing. Canned wine innovators WEST+WILDER are excited to announce just such a moment; the first ever wine can - made from glass.
"We felt that the industry was simply moving too quickly towards adopting aluminium (sic) cans as the go-to solution for sustainable wine packaging" shares co-founder Kenny Rochford. "We were keen to show that cans aren't all that they are cracked up to be and that there's still some improvements to be made. We've seen aluminum bottles so why not glass cans?"
The growth in popularity of canned wine has been well documented in recent years. More readily recycled and taking up roughly half the weight and space of the equivalent volume in glass bottles, cans have a seemingly unstoppable advantage over glass. Not so fast say the team at WEST + WILDER. "We encounter many established trade buyers, wine collectors and industry gatekeepers who are losing sleep at night worrying about the loss of tradition that cans seem to signal", shared Matt Allan, co-founder. He continues, "the pandemic has shown consumers how cutting edge we can be by adopting such revolutionary technologies as the internet and ecommerce. Some of our colleagues are uncomfortable with the rapidity of change. This one's for them".
The olive branch comes in the form of individually robotically hand blown glass cans, each fashioned uniquely to more properly highlight and showcase the qualities of the wine it contains. Industry insiders are enthusiastic. "Wine has become too approachable and fun. We need to remember that it's simply not for everyone and certainly not best enjoyed in the great outdoors or in sensible serving sizes" barked Brad Tinyloom, Grand Master Flash of the Order of Tartuffe (and last year's #86 in the '100 under 100 list'). The first wines to be 'canned' in glass include a new Washington Red Blend, (imaginatively named 'Red') to be released this month. Plans for expansion include the new brand 'Mosey' hitting shelves, coolers and picnic baskets in May.
About WEST + WILDER
Making wine about quality, convenience and responsibility since 2018. We celebrate the dreamers, the seekers and the thinkers. Those who appreciate the good things in life with care, humor, mindfulness and beauty. Inspired by the West Coast and dedicated to a shared purpose of supporting parks and wild public spaces. DO GOOD WINE.
About MOSEY
Wines crafted especially for cans - refreshing, fun, and full of life. Based in California, our mission is to make wine easy, delicious, and fun to enjoy in all the places you choose. Our purpose is to give back to the parklands we love. Make everyday an adventure. Let's Mosey!
