Increasing interest in soy food products from mainstream consumers who want to include more plant-based foods in their diet is creating demand from food and beverage processors, who in turn are demanding more soy derivatives from manufacturers. Mainstream consumers are influenced by various factors: increasing research about the health benefits of the soybean and products derived from it; support from health professionals and the media about the value of soy in the diet; an FDA ruling that a health claim can be made for soy protein if certain criteria are met; and increasing distribution of soy-based foods into mainstream stores as more mainstream processors enter the market.
This report studies the global market for soy derivatives from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the soy derivative industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the soy derivative industry and their areas of application.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the global soy derivatives market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global soy derivatives market and current trends within the industry. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of soy derivatives. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
The report analyzes the global soy derivatives segments in terms of product type, category, applications and regions. Product types covered are soy meal, soy oil, soymilk, and others (soy lecithin and soy hull). Categories covered are conventional and organic. Applications covered are food and beverages, animal feed, and others (industrial use). Regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Category
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Global Markets for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 8 North American Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 9 European Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 11 South American Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 12 Middle East and African Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 13 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape: Global Soy Derivatives Market
Chapter 15 Company Profiles: Global Soy Derivatives Market
- Soybean Processors
Chapter 16 Company Profiles: Major End Users Of Soy Derivatives
- Soy Derivatives End Users
